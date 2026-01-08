CWMD 2025 Statistics

Under Secretary Noem’s leadership, DHS had a historic year of making America safe. DHS’s Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office (CWMD) contributed by protecting millions of Americans from the threat of chemical, biological, radiological (dirty bombs), or nuclear (CBRN) terrorism.

In Calendar Year 2025, CWMD conducted a total of 1020 operations, engagements, trainings, and exercises across 48 states and territories. CWMD’s key operational programs all played important roles.