CWMD 2025 Statistics
Under Secretary Noem’s leadership, DHS had a historic year of making America safe. DHS’s Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office (CWMD) contributed by protecting millions of Americans from the threat of chemical, biological, radiological (dirty bombs), or nuclear (CBRN) terrorism.
In Calendar Year 2025, CWMD conducted a total of 1020 operations, engagements, trainings, and exercises across 48 states and territories. CWMD’s key operational programs all played important roles.
- The Mobile Detection Deployment Program (MDDP) conducted 132 operations in 43 states and territories. MDDP provides chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear detection equipment, training, and personnel to federal, state, local, tribal and territorial partners. In 2025, MDDP conducted 132 operations in 43 states and territories.
- The Security the Cities program (STC) worked with more than 675 partners across 14 High Risk Urban Areas. (STC) works to enhance the ability of the United States to detect and prevent terrorist attacks and other events that use nuclear or other radiological materials. STC provides equipment, training and exercises, and planning support to partners in high-risk areas.
- BioWatch provided 24/7 biodetection operations in 32 major metropolitan areas and supported additional biodefense activities through more than1,300 events, trainings, and exercises. The BioWatch Program provides leadership, guidance, and support to state and local partners as the nation’s only civilian biodetection system able to provide early warning of a biological attack. Studies have shown that the combination of early warning and rapid public health response would save lives in the event of a release of a biological agent in the air.
- ChemPREP conducted 18 ChemPREP Seminars and 3 ChemPREP Workshops within 8 states, engaging with over 975 federal, state, and local partners who collectively serve over 54 million citizens ChemPREP partners with state, local, tribal and territorial (SLTT) stakeholders to optimize local response systems before an incident occurs. Preparation and planning can minimize the impacts of a chemical incident.
- The Training, Exercises, Readiness and Assessments Division (TERA) provided realistic training environments against actual threat material to over 3000 FSLTT first responders through more than 100 events across 33 states and 1 U.S. territory. The Training, Exercises, Readiness, and Assessments (TERA) Division enables federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial (FSLTT) first responders to be proficient in detecting and disrupting WMD threats.
