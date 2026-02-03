WOW.DHS.GOV: Over the Weekend, ICE Arrested Criminal Illegal Alien Pedophiles, Murderers, and Drug Traffickers

See the monsters removed from your community at WOW.DHS.gov

WASHINGTON — Today, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced more criminal illegal aliens arrested over the weekend convicted of heinous crimes including aggravated sexual assault of an elderly/disabled person, automobile homicide, and trafficking fentanyl.

“President Trump and Secretary Noem empowered ICE law enforcement to enforce the law and arrest and remove public safety threats from our country. Over the weekend, ICE law enforcement arrested pedophiles, murderers, and drug traffickers from American communities,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “If you come to our country illegally, break our laws, we will find you, we will arrest you, and you will NEVER return.”

Arrests over the weekend include:

Martin Martinez-Gaspar, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for continuous sexual abuse of a child in Los Angeles, California.

Jose Ivan Trevino, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for aggravated sexual assault of an elderly/disabled person in Hidalgo County, Texas.

Toua Lo, a criminal illegal alien from Laos, convicted for lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 in Sacramento, California.

Alejandro Saucedo, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for indecent liberties with a child in Whiteville, North Carolina.

Angel Eduardo Valadez-Lozano, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for automobile homicide in Brigham City, Utah.

Dario Solis-Salvador, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted for two counts of child endangerment in Ford County, Kansas.

Julio Cesar Pimentel-German, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, convicted for possession to distribute fentanyl, trafficking fentanyl, and possession of a firearm in Massachusetts.

Marino Estrada-De La Vega, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for distribution of a controlled substance in the Southern District of California.

Victor Martin Alvarez-Vera, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for driving under the influence, theft, stalking, and criminal trespass in Kansas.

Isidro Velasquez-Rodas, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for deadly conduct in Houston, Texas.

Abel Hernandez-Espinal, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for deadly conduct in Houston, Texas.

Carlos Cortez-Aquino, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Fort Myers, Florida.

Ever Alonso Gonzalez-Mendoza, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for possession of burglary tools and second-degree assault resulting in serious bodily injury in Delta, Colorado.

Fernando Sandoval-Cruz, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for assault with a deadly weapon: not a firearm in Santa Ana, California.

Carlos Enrique Benito-Gutierrez, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted for theft by unlawful taking - moveable property in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

