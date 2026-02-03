Secretary Noem and Governor Reeves Thank Mississippi First Responders for Leadership During Winter Storm Fern Response

WASHINGTON — On February 2, 2026, U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem joined Governor Tate Reeves in Tupelo, Mississippi, to recognize local and state first responders during multi-agency response efforts for Winter Storm Fern, including the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, Mississippi National Guard, and Mississippi Department of Transportation.

Secretary Noem meets with Governor Reeves and first responders

DHS began coordinating with Mississippi days before the historic storm’s impacts began. These early, pre-storm efforts helped speed up post-storm recovery by expediting the delivery of vital resources, restoration of critical services, and providing timely support to the hardest hit communities. Following a federal emergency disaster declaration on January 24, 2026, DHS deployed personnel to the state emergency operations center to enhance coordination with partners on the ground.

“Thank you to our first responders, emergency managers, and support personnel for protecting American lives during extreme winter conditions.” said Secretary Noem. “These men and women led these efforts from the bottom up – and that’s how things get done the right way. DHS and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will continue listening to on-the-ground feedback to ensure federal resources are supporting this state-led response in the most efficient manner. Under the leadership of President Trump, we’re proud to support the state of Mississippi.”

DHS has fulfilled the state’s request for 90 generators to power critical facilities and minimize disruption to critical services. To meet life-safety and life-sustaining needs, DHS distributed 49 trailer loads of supplies to Mississippi, including meals, water, tarps, oxygen canisters, blankets to supplement state supplies, and is continuing to coordinate additional commodities as requested by the state.

Individuals with storm-related needs are encouraged to contact their local emergency management office or volunteer agencies in their area for assistance.

