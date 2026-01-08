Statenville, GA (January 7, 2026) - The GBI has arrested and charged Anna Altobello, age 33, with eight counts of Misuse of License Plate Data, one count of Stalking, one count of Stalking - Family Violence, and one count of Violation of Oath of Office.

On Thursday, December 18, 2025, Echols County Sheriff Randy Courson requested the GBI to conduct an investigation regarding information he received that the secretary at the Echols County Sheriff’s Office (Altobello) had accessed their Flock Safety account for a non-law enforcement purpose on multiple occasions. The investigation shows that Altobello searched for tag information for two people she knew personally.

Altobello was booked into the Lowndes County Jail on outstanding arrest warrants out of Echols County, GA.

Additional charges are expected when other requested documents are received.

