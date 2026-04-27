Hall County, GA (April 27, 2026) - The GBI has arrested and charged Michael Anthony Berry, age 57, of Snellville, GA, with Trafficking Cocaine, Trafficking Crack Cocaine, Trafficking Methamphetamine, and Possession of MDMA with Intent to Distribute, following a joint operation with the Flowery Branch Police Department and the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office on April 22, 2026.

The operation, which targeted a major trafficking network, involved serving arrest and search warrants across Hall and Gwinnett Counties. During the operation, law enforcement seized 3.5 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, 1.4 pounds of suspected cocaine, 22 grams of suspected MDMA, 1 pound of suspected marijuana, and 11 firearms, including one that was reported stolen.

Berry was arrested on April 22, 2026, and is currently being held at the Hall County Jail.

If you have information related to drug activity, you are encouraged to call GBI ARDEO at (706) 348-7410. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The ARDEO is a multi-agency unit that covers 30 counties in North Georgia and consists of the following Sheriff’s Offices and Police Agencies: White County, Lumpkin County, Banks County, Jackson County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Rabun County, Franklin County, Gilmer County, Fannin County, the Cleveland Police Department, the Flowery Branch Police Department, and the Toccoa Police Department, along with the Georgia National Guard Counter Drug Task Force, the Georgia State Patrol, Georgia Department of Community Supervision, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.