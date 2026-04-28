Tattnall County, GA (April 28, 2026) - The GBI has arrested and charged Jordan Austin Young, age 25, of Swainsboro, Georgia, with Involuntary Manslaughter in connection with the death of Kimberly King, age 46, of Reidsville, Georgia.

On Saturday, April 25, 2026, at about 8:18 p.m., the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a river access road near Magnolia Road in Reidsville, Tattnall County, GA. Deputies arrived on scene and discovered King had been hit by a truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Another woman and a 3-year-old were also injured during the incident and taken to a local hospital for medical treatment. The woman is listed in critical condition, and the child was treated and released.

King’s body was taken to the GBI Crime Lab in Pooler, Georgia, for an autopsy.

This case is active and ongoing. The Georgia State Patrol is assisting in this investigation. Additional charges are likely forthcoming.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office at 912-557-6777 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Statesboro at 912-871-1121. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Atlantic Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.