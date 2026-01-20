NEW USDA REPORT HIGHLIGHTS ONGOING FOOD INSECURITY NATIONWIDE

The Atlanta Community Food Bank continues its efforts as demand for food assistance remains high across Georgia

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Food insecurity remains a critical challenge across the United States, according to a recent report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), which estimates that nearly 48 million people experienced food insecurity in 2024, including 14 million children (roughly one in five) nationwide. These national trends are reflected locally, as 15% of Georgians continue to face hunger.In response, the Atlanta Community Food Bank is strengthening its commitment to children, families, and seniors facing food insecurity across metro Atlanta and north Georgia. As demand for food assistance reaches record levels, the Food Bank is pursuing additional funding, partnerships, and resources to ensure it can meet the growing need throughout the region.“Over recent periods, our community has experienced unprecedented demand for food assistance, driven by a combination of funding disruptions and broader economic challenges,” said Kyle Waide, President and CEO of the Atlanta Community Food Bank. “It is essential that we work closely with state leaders and community partners to identify sustainable solutions and deliver more resources to families facing food insecurity.”The USDA report, the final installment in its food insecurity study series, found that 13.7% of people experienced food insecurity at some point in 2024, and 5.4% of households experienced very low food security, a condition marked by reduced food intake and disrupted eating patterns due to limited financial or other resources.Locally, the Food Bank continues to deepen its understanding of hunger, partially informed by Map the Meal Gap, an annual study conducted by Feeding America that analyzes food insecurity and access across the nation, down to the community level. The organization will release updated findings later this year, reinforcing its data-driven approach to addressing hunger and guiding long-term strategies to support neighbors in need.For more information about the Atlanta Community Food Bank, including how to help, visit https://www.acfb.org or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.About Atlanta Community Food BankThe Atlanta Community Food Bank works to end hunger with the food, people, and big ideas needed to ensure our neighbors have the nourishment to lead healthy and productive lives. Far too many people in our own community experience hunger every day. Through more than 700 community-based, nonprofit partners in 29 counties, we help thousands of families, children, and seniors get healthy food every year. Our goal is that all hungry people across metro Atlanta and north Georgia will have access to the nutritious meals they need when they need them. It takes the power of our whole community to make that possible. In 2023, the Atlanta Community Food Bank distributed its one billionth meal. Join us at ACFB.org.

