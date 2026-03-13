DAVE & BUSTER’S SAN ANTONIO PLANS GRAND REOPENING FOLLOWING MAJOR REMODEL

Pre-Open City-Wide Flag Hunt and First 100 Guests on Reopening Day Score Free Games for a Year!

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dave & Buster’s , the premier destination for food, drinks, and entertainment in the San Antonio area, is proud to announce the Grand Reopening of its extensively remodeled location at the Wonderland of the Americas (440 Crossroads Blvd, Balcones Heights, TX). The venue has undergone a significant transformation designed to open up the space and provide a more immersive, modern guest experience. The location will officially debut its new look on Friday, March 20, 2026, with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting at 10:45 a.m.To celebrate this milestone, Dave & Buster’s is inviting the community to join a city-wide scavenger hunt and a massive reopening day celebration.From March 16 through March 18, residents can hunt for five hidden Dave & Buster’s flags at iconic spots throughout the community. The brand will release two clues daily at https://www.facebook.com/DnBSanAntonio Each daily winner who tracks down a flag will receive:- A $100 Dave & Buster’s Gift Card.- An exclusive VIP Preview Party invite for the winner and five guests, offering a first look at the redesigned space before the general public.On Friday, March 20, the celebration continues with the Grand Reopening, where the first 100 guests in line at 11 a.m. will receive Free Unlimited Video Game Play for a Year.The remodeled San Antonio location features:- An Elevated "Watch" Experience: The revamped sports bar features a massive 40-foot screen—the best way to catch every touchdown, goal, or knockout—complemented by over 30 oversized HDTVs and an immersive sound system.- New "Sports Package" Games: The location has been upgraded with a new package of competitive arcade titles, including NBA Hoops, Air Hockey, Tundra Toss, and the exclusive UFC Challenge—available only at Dave & Buster’s through January 2027.- Chef-Crafted Dining & Refreshing Cocktails: A bold new lineup of dishes, from savory steaks to game-day shareables, alongside a premium bar experience.- Human Crane: A larger-than-life twist on the classic arcade claw machine. Guests strap into a harness, becoming the claw themselves as they maneuver, drop, and grab prizes below.- Private Event Rooms Fully Refreshed: Our private event spaces have received a complete update, providing a modern, immersive setting for birthdays, corporate events, and group celebrations.- Unbeatable Value: Fans can still enjoy their favorite deals, including the Eat & Play Combo (starting at $19.99), Half-Priced Games every Wednesday, and a revamped Happy Hour (Mon-Fri 4-7 PM; Sun-Thu 9-11 PM).“San Antonio has always been an incredible home for us, and we can’t wait for our guests to step into this reimagined space,” said General Manager Chris Armitage. “We’ve taken the classic Dave & Buster’s fun and leveled it up with a sleeker, more vibrant atmosphere and an unbeatable sports-watching setup. It’s a whole new way to experience the D&B our fans already love.”Dave & Buster’s San Antonio hours of operation are Sunday from 10am – midnight, Monday through Friday from 11am – midnight, and Saturday 10am – 1am. For more information, please visit www.daveandbusters.com About Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc.Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 243 venues in North America that offer premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster’s and Main Event.The Company has 183 Dave & Buster’s branded stores in 43 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and Canada, including franchise locations in India, the Philippines and the Dominican Republic. Each store offers guests the opportunity to "Eat Drink Play and Watch," all in one location, offering a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events.The Company also operates 64 Main Event branded stores in 22 states across the United States, and offers state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of arcade games and virtual reality, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories.For more information about each brand, visit www.daveandbusters.com and www.mainevent.com

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