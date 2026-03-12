ATLANTA COMMUNITY FOOD BANK RALLIES COMMUNITY FOR 42ND ANNUAL HUNGER WALK RUN AS FOOD INSECURITY SURGES

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As food insecurity continues to rise across metro Atlanta and north Georgia, thousands of community members will come together for the 42nd annual Hunger Walk Run, supporting the Atlanta Community Food Bank Scheduled for Sunday, March 15, 2026, from noon to 4 pm, the hybrid 5K event will take place at The Home Depot Backyard (1 Backyard Way, Atlanta, GA 30313), with both in-person and virtual participation options available. Online registration is available through 12 pm on Friday, March 13. In-person registration will be available at the event. Donations will continue to be accepted through March 31 at hungerwalkrun.org , allowing supporters to help provide even more meals for those in need.Demand for food assistance has grown dramatically in recent years. The Atlanta Community Food Bank reports that the number of neighbors served by its partner network has increased 70% over the past four years, highlighting the urgent need for continued community support.Returning as Presenting Sponsors are Georgia Power and Inspire Brands Foundation.“The Atlanta Community Food Bank continues to play a vital role in our communities, providing support to our neighbors: food-insecure children, families, and seniors,” said Rita Breen, Executive Director of Corporate Responsibility, Georgia Power. “We are honored to continue our longstanding partnership and support the important work they do to strengthen our community and fight hunger.”“We are proud to continue our support of the Atlanta Community Food Bank and the Hunger Walk Run,” said Stuart Brown, Executive Director of Inspire Brands Foundation. “As needs continue to rise in our community, it’s critical that we help provide nutritious food and essential resources for our youngest and most vulnerable neighbors.”Community partners and fundraising teams play a major role in the event’s impact each year. Among them, Toco Hills Alliance, one of the Food Bank’s partner agencies, is a dedicated supporter raising at least $20,000 annually through the event. In 2025 alone, the organization helped provide enough food for more than 1.2 million meals distributed to the community.For 17 years Paideia teacher Rebecca McCauley's class of middle schoolers has participated in Hunger Walk Run, raising funds and awareness about food insecurity in our community.Other Atlanta-area companies have also stepped up to support the cause. The 42nd annual event features Gold Sponsors including Beazer Charity Foundation, The Coca-Cola Company, The Home Depot Backyard and Whataburger.“Our supporters and sponsors are key to our success, not only through signature events like Hunger Walk Run, but throughout the year,” said Kyle Waide, President & CEO of the Atlanta Community Food Bank. “This year the Atlanta Community Food Bank will distribute about 125 million pounds of food, and we could not do this without our sponsors and the community’s help. Partnerships and community support strengthen our efforts and ensure we can continue our mission of fighting hunger across our community. We are incredibly grateful for their generosity and leadership.”The Atlanta Community Food Bank is the Southeast's largest food bank and throughout the year connects thousands of people with healthy and nutritious food. The organization works with more than 700 nonprofit partners to help fight food insecurity in the communities they serve.For more information about the Atlanta Community Food Bank, including how to help, visit https://www.acfb.org or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.About Atlanta Community Food BankThe Atlanta Community Food Bank works to end hunger with the food, people, and big ideas needed to ensure our neighbors have the nourishment to lead healthy and productive lives. Far too many people in our own community experience hunger every day. Through more than 700 community - based, nonprofit partners in 29 counties, we help thousands of families, children, and seniors get healthy food every year. Our goal is that all hungry people across metro Atlanta and north Georgia will have access to the nutritious meals they need when they need them. It takes the power of our whole community to make that possible. In 2023, the Atlanta Community Food Bank distributed its one billionth meal. Join us at ACFB.org .

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