12 NZ Professionals Find Their Voice in Transformational Communication Course

NZ Professionals from Gull NZ and Hauraki District Council transformed their communication skills in a 2-day work-shop.

TAURANGA, BAY OF PLENTY, NEW ZEALAND, January 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Twelve professionals from organisations including Gull NZ and Hauraki District Council gathered in Tauranga in October, 2025 for a two-day Communicate Powerfully intensive that fundamentally changed how they speak, listen, and lead.

Before the training began, participants described feeling "nervous," "out of their comfort zone," and "worried about being judged." One participant summed up the collective anxiety: "I lack confidence and clarity in how I talk and what to say."

Facilitator Carly Shorter from Communicate Powerfully created a safe, playful space that encouraged honesty and growth from the outset. "They were afraid to step outside their comfort zone," she said, "but they showed up ready to look at themselves and learn."

That openness paid off quickly. From learning about emotional awareness to exploring different communication styles, lightbulb moments came fast. "Emotions are information," one participant reflected. "That insight was huge for me." Another shared, "The listening exercise really hit home."

The exercises built on each other naturally. Participants practiced active listening, learned to identify their communication patterns, and explored how emotions shape conversations. They role-played difficult scenarios and received immediate, constructive feedback.

By day two, confidence had completely replaced nerves. "It was the best training I've ever attended," said one attendee. "I can use it every day, in work and life. I wish I'd done this years ago."

Participants left with practical strategies, renewed self-belief, and a shared language for better communication. Many have already requested additional sessions for their teams.

"Your energy and training style are such a talent," one wrote afterward. "The information and knowledge you share is powerful."

Communicate Powerfully continues to equip professionals nationwide to have conversations that matter, building confident, authentic leaders who know how to connect.

To learn more, contact Carly Shorter at - https://www.communicatepowerfully.com/

