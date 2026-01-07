What is dissociation?

Dissociation is when you feel disconnected from your thoughts, feelings, memories, or sense of who you are. It’s a common response to stress or trauma and can affect anyone.

This blog explains what dissociation is, what it feels like, and how you can find support if you need it.

Understanding dissociation

Dissociation can make you feel separate from yourself or the world around you. You might notice:

Gaps in your memory, such as forgetting certain times, events, or personal details

Feeling as if you’re outside your own body, watching yourself from a distance

A sense that the world around you isn’t real or feels dreamlike

Uncertainty about your identity, or not feeling like yourself

In some cases, developing more than one identity

Feeling little or no physical pain, even when you normally would

Why does dissociation happen?

Many people experience dissociation at some point, especially after stressful or traumatic events. It’s your mind’s way of coping with overwhelming feelings or situations.

Dissociation can also be a symptom of other mental health conditions, such as anxiety disorders, or it may be part of a dissociative disorder. Sometimes, these experiences are brief, but for some, they can last much longer.

What can you do if you are experiencing dissociation?

If you notice signs of dissociation, you’re not alone. Many people find it helpful to talk to someone they trust, like a friend, family member, or mental health professional. There are also support groups and resources available to help you understand and manage these experiences.

You deserve support

Dissociation can feel confusing or even frightening, but support is available. If you’d like to learn more, visit our information pages or call the Rethink Mental Illness advice line.