Empower2026 Returns for its 7th Consecutive Year to Explore Where Human Purpose Meets AI

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- #Empower, ProServeIT ’s free annual virtual conference dedicated to supporting nonprofits and charities, returns on January 28, 2026, marking its seventh consecutive year of bringing together nonprofit leaders, technologists, and purpose‑driven partners from around the world.This year’s event, #Empower2026 , is centered on the theme “Human Purpose Meets AI,” exploring how artificial intelligence can help nonprofit organizations scale their mission, deepen human connection, and collaborate more effectively without losing sight of the values that guide their work.Since its inception in 2020, #Empower has grown into a global community of more than 8,000 participants, representing 5,000+ organizations across 75 countries. The conference continues to serve as a space where nonprofit professionals can engage in meaningful, practical conversations about technology grounded in ethics, responsibility, and real‑world impact.“At a time when AI is rapidly changing how organizations operate, nonprofits are asking a different question: how do we adopt innovation without losing our humanity?” said Mihae Ahn, VP of Marketing at ProServeIT. “#Empower2026 focuses on that balance by showing how technology can support people, purpose, and mission.”#Empower2026 is supported by purpose‑driven technology partners, including Microsoft and LineZero, reflecting the event’s focus on responsible, human-centred innovation and practical AI applications for the nonprofit sector.The event will explore how AI and humanity intersect around purpose through three core subthemes: Automation, Connection, and Collaboration.- Automation will examine how AI‑powered tools can reduce manual workloads and free teams to focus on relationships, strategy, and service delivery.- Connection will explore how organizations are using AI to improve employee experience, strengthen engagement, and create more human‑centered workplaces.- Collaboration will highlight how nonprofits and technology partners can work together more effectively by aligning data, workflows, and shared goals.Designed for nonprofit professionals at every stage of their AI journey, #Empower2026 offers practical insights, real‑world examples, and honest discussion cutting through the noise to focus on what works, what matters, and what aligns with mission‑first thinking.#Empower2026 will take place virtually on January 28, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM EST. The event is free to attend, with all sessions live‑streamed and recorded, allowing participants to attend from anywhere in the world and revisit sessions on demand.The agenda features practical conversations on the evolving AI landscape, human‑centered automation, and purpose‑driven collaboration, along with live demonstrations of AI tools designed to support everyday work.Agenda at a Glance:11:00–11:30 AM | Keynote: Understanding the AI Landscape11:30–12:00 PM | Building Human Connection at Scale in the Age of AI12:00–1:00 PM | Customer Fireside Chat: Inside a Real‑World AI Journey1:00–1:30 PM | Copilot 101: Your Everyday AI Assistant1:30–2:00 PM | Agents 101: Automating Complex Workflows with AIRegistration for #Empower2026 is open, and nonprofit leaders, teams, and partners are encouraged to reserve their spot early.About #EmpowerFounded in 2020, #Empower is a global, nonprofit‑focused community dedicated to helping organizations use technology as a force for good. Through its annual virtual conference and year‑round engagement, #Empower brings together nonprofit professionals and partners to share knowledge, explore innovation responsibly, and strengthen the human values at the heart of mission‑driven work.To learn more or register for #Empower2026, visit here. About ProServeITProServeIT is a technology consultancy and a renowned Microsoft partner that helps organizations design and deliver digital and AI transformation with technical rigor and human-centered care. The firm’s differentiator is its commitment to unreasonable hospitality, creating experiences that are personalized, anticipatory, and curated for humans. ProServeIT partners with business and technology leaders to clarify strategy, accelerate outcomes, and remove friction across complex changes, from cloud and data to security and modern work. The company operates with three core values: People Matter, Be Like Gumby, Do It Right. Founded in 2002, ProServeIT is headquartered in the Greater Toronto Area and serves clients across North America, with additional offices in Prince Edward Island, Illinois, New Mexico, Paris, and Ho Chi Minh City. For more information, visit www.proserveit.com

