Amwins Special Risk Underwriters Launches Exclusive Primary Construction Casualty Program

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amwins Special Risk Underwriters (SRU) today announced the launch of its Primary Construction program, an exclusive casualty solution designed to give brokers more flexibility in placing primary construction liability risks.The new program marks another Amwins-exclusive offering in the casualty space, most recently following the successful launch of its SRU XS Casualty sidecar program in 2025. Together, these programs reflect Amwins’ continued investment in building broad, complementary portfolios across lines of business to address evolving market needs.“This new program is a natural extension of our strategy to bring differentiated casualty solutions to market that will complement our core specialty carriers in this class,” said Mark Bernacki, chief underwriting officer at Amwins. “By expanding our primary construction capabilities, we’re giving brokers another exclusive tool to help navigate increasingly complex placements without losing sight of underwriting discipline.”SRU’s Primary Construction Casualty program is written on A+XV paper and offers multiple coverage options designed to support a broad range of commercial construction risks.“Our focus is on building thoughtful, scalable programs that help brokers deliver real value to their clients,” said Helen Fry, senior vice president at Amwins Special Risk Underwriters . “We continue to provide access to expert underwriting and sought-after capacity for risks that are getting harder to place while building a diversified casualty portfolio to support long-term growth.”Available exclusively to Amwins brokers, this launch further strengthens SRU’s role as a strategic casualty partner within the broader Amwins platform.For more information, visit amwins.com/sru About Amwins Special Risk UnderwritersAs Amwins' in-house MGA, SRU provides Amwins brokers with exclusive access to a comprehensive portfolio of programs and products designed to help their clients succeed. Backed by the power of Amwins, SRU is known for having expansive market access to a number of reputable insurance carriers, all with an AM Best rating of "A-" or better. Currently, SRU offers 14 specialized products and an in-house team of actuaries delivering catastrophe risk data analysis along with the most accurate pricing possible. Amwins Special Risk Underwriters (SRU) was formed in 2008 as an exclusive MGA for Amwins. Exclusive products that SRU provides are available only through Amwins brokers. For more information, visit: Amwins Special Risk UnderwritersAbout AmwinsAmwins is the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the U.S., dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefits and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company operates through more than 155 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $45 billion annually. For more information, visit amwins.com.

