The LearningTimes Foundation Announces 2025 Grant Recipients

The LearningTimes Foundation

Six Emerging Educational Filmmaking Teams to Receive Production Support

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The LearningTimes Foundation is pleased to announce the recipients of its 2025 Grants for Emerging Educational Filmmakers. Production teams from six unique communities were provided support for a wide array of innovative and instructive projects. This year's winners are:

TREASURE CHILD (Baltimore, MD)

The story of Abu the Flutemaker, an 85-year-old musician who transformed his life by creating unique instruments from discarded materials. The film explores the social and historical forces that shaped him and celebrates his impact and the legacy of Black Southern musical traditions.

UNTITLED PALEONTOLOGY DOCUMENTARY (Philadelphia, PA)

Dr. Alejandra Martinez-Melo, a Mexican immigrant and single mother, preserves ancient marine fossils at The Academy of Natural Sciences while raising her son, offering a powerful story of representation in STEM and the urgent fight to protect our planet’s past and future.

DEAD ON DYCKMAN (New York, NY)

The "Dead On" series pairs an anthological, fictional murder mystery podcast "Dead On: Dyckman" with companion documentary shorts "Dead On: A People's History," to entertain, educate, and archive the endangered history of uptown (Manhattan & The Bronx) through the voices of its community members.

ECLIPSE (Los Angeles, CA)

While seeking to observe a lunar eclipse, Qing Dynasty astronomer Wang Zhenyi and a curious teenager, Luna, uncover a ritual that exploits fear and ignorance. As their journey unfolds, they rise to confront a world unprepared to accept women as seekers of truth.

ROOTED IN CONVERSATION (San Juan, PR)

Rooted in Conversation follows the launching of Raíces y Voces, an interdisciplinary youth media literacy and reforestation project. Two Montessori schools —one public, one private— learn about native trees to plant at their schools, driven by the loss of 30 million trees to Hurricane María and the growing climate change.

OLA I KA WAI (Honolulu, HI)

Could the fragile existence of Hawaiʻi's fresh water become a plastic dream?

“The Foundation received over 200 thoughtful applications this year,” said John Walber, Foundation President. "This certainly challenged our dedicated Grant Panel that recommended films most likely to make a significant impact on audiences and contribute to the advancement of education.“

For more information about the filmmakers and winning projects visit The LearningTimes Foundation Grant Recipients.

About The LearningTimes Foundation

The LearningTimes Foundation (TLTF) is dedicated to supporting and promoting innovation in education through film. Through their Grants for Emerging Educational Filmmakers, the foundation provides funding and resources to aspiring filmmakers, helping them to make their visions a reality.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.