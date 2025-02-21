Inspiration from Innovators: Empowering Neurodivergent Talent in the Workplace

Embracing Neurodiverse Talent at Work

Giving Employers and Employees the Tools They Need for Success

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inspiration from Innovators, the premier online conference dedicated to neurodiversity in the workplace, is set to take place on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. This groundbreaking event will bring together thought leaders, employers, advocates, and neurodivergent professionals to foster inclusion, innovation, and equitable opportunities in today’s workforce. Registration is now open for individuals and groups at NeurodiverseWorx.com.

With a mission to reshape the employment landscape for neurodivergent individuals, Inspiration from Innovators will feature insightful panel discussions, expert-led workshops, and real-world success stories that highlight best practices for inclusive hiring and workplace support. Attendees will gain actionable strategies to create neurodivergent-friendly work environments and empower individuals with unique abilities to thrive.

Key topics include:

- The business case for neurodiversity in the workplace

- Inclusive hiring practices and accommodations

- Neurodivergent perspectives on employment challenges and solutions

- Technology and accessibility tools for neurodivergent professionals

“Our goal with Inspiration from Innovators is to help workplaces better understand neurodiversity and to open new talent pipelines,” said Hope Kandel Richardson, Executive Producer of the event for LearningTimes.“ By bringing together industry leaders and neurodivergent voices, we hope to help companies focus on diverse and unique abilities and to recognize the incredible value that neurodivergent professionals bring to the workplace.”

This fully virtual event will provide a dynamic and accessible platform for professionals, HR leaders, educators, and advocates from around the world to engage in meaningful dialogue and drive impactful change. Our Host is Tom Iland, CHPC, AS, and Owner, Come to Life Coaching.

Confirmed speakers include:

Keynote Speaker: Danny Combs, Director, Colorado Disability Opportunity Office, formerly of T.A.C.T and co-founder of the Colorado Neurodiversity Chamber of Commerce.

- Rajesh Anandan, Co-Founder and CEO, Ultranauts

- Mike Bastine, Board Member & UAA Consultant, The Uniquely Abled Project

- Thomas D’eri, Co-Founder and COO of Rising Tide Car Wash

- Tara M.P. Havlicek, Program Manager, The Mitsubishi Electric America Foundation (MEAF)

- Christopher Horning, Senior Analyst, Aspiritech

- Emily Iland, President, Emily Iland, Inc.

- Robin Kacyn, Director of Inclusion and Outreach, Aspiritech

- Sem Martinez, Production Manager, Classic Wire Cut

- Sam Morris, CEO, Blue Star Recyclers

- Ivan Rosenberg, Founder and President, The Uniquely Abled Project

- Melanie Whetzel, Principal Consultant, Job Accommodation Network

Registration is now open for individuals and groups at NeurodiverseWorx.com. Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of the movement toward a more inclusive and equitable workforce. For media inquiries, speaker opportunities, or sponsorship details, please contact hope@learningtimes.com.

About LearningTimes

LearningTimes has over 22 years of experience delivering high-impact event production, educational technology, and workforce development solutions. We specialize in producing critical online events, having facilitated over 50,000 hours of virtual meetings for educators, administrators, students, and professional learners. As the leading producer of online conferences, we bring our unique brand of interactivity, networking, and collaborative content generation to scores of multi-day online events each year. For more information visit https://learningtimes.com/

