Enact Solar and PVComplete Unite to Create Industry's First End-to-End AI-Enabled Solar Software Platform

Enact & PVComplete

Asset Management Intelligence Combined with Design Engineering Excellence to Transform Solar Project Lifecycles and Customer Experience.

Insights from operating solar projects will flow directly back into the engineering phase, creating a continuous feedback loop that drives better outcomes for both developers and their customers” — Deep Chakraborty

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Enact Solar, developer of AI enabled, solar software platform, revolutionizing the way solar and energy storage projects are planned and implemented, today announced its acquisition of PVComplete , a pioneering solar engineering and design software company. This strategic combination creates the industry's first comprehensive platform that seamlessly connects solar project conception through construction and ongoing asset management, powered by artificial intelligence.The combined software platform brings together PVComplete's industry-leading design and engineering capabilities with Enact's solar software platform, which includes design, proposal creation, asset management, fleet monitoring and system maintenance. The combined technology will offer residential, commercial, and utility scale solar developers an unprecedented level of capabilities throughout the entire project lifecycle."This acquisition represents a fundamental shift in how the solar industry approaches solar project lifecycles," said Deep Chakraborty, CEO and Co-Founder of Enact Solar. "For the first time, insights from thousands of operating solar projects will flow directly back into the engineering and design phase, creating a continuous feedback loop that drives better outcomes for both solar developers and their customers from day one."Design Engineering Excellence Meets AI Powered Solar Asset ManagementPVComplete's solar software suite spans from initial concept through construction, offering both web-based and AutoCAD-integrated tools that automate the permitting and engineering process.“Our mission has always been to make easy-to-use design engineering software tools,” said Shane Lebow, CEO of PVComplete. “Joining forces with Enact allows us to extend that vision across the entire solar development and asset management lifecycle and brings our engineering expertise to an even broader audience.”The newly integrated platform will deliver several key advantages for solar developers and customers:• By integrating AI-enabled performance data from Enact's asset management platform with PVComplete's engineering data, the combined technology creates an industry-first feedback loop connecting design to long-term operations, empowering users with comprehensive insights• Precision engineering and design tools will enable developers to create accurate layouts, optimize energy production, generate single-line-drawings, detailed bills of materials and other permit-ready construction documents.• The union also enables predictive analytics for project maintenance teams to identify potential failures and operational challenges early and speed up the repair process, leading to improved asset management.PVComplete was founded in 2015 by Daniel Sherwood, Claudia Eyzaguirre, Alexander Frumkin, and Michael Zaydman. PVComplete investors included EDP Ventures and Rizoma Advisors served as the banking partner. The company revolutionized the solar industry by launching PVCAD, the first AutoCAD-based solar design software, which set a new standard for precision and efficiency in solar projects.Leadership and IntegrationAs part of the acquisition, Shane Lebow, CEO of PVComplete has joined Enact. His past operational roles in the solar industry and cross functional expertise will help build out the financial framework for the company’s global expansion. Furthermore, Brian Hogan, PVComplete's Chief Technology Officer, has joined Enact in the same capacity, bringing deep technical expertise and AI led product vision to the software platform.The combined platform will continue to serve PVComplete's existing customer base while offering enhanced capabilities that bridge engineering and operations. Current users of both platforms can expect continued support and new features that leverage the strengths of both companies.About Enact SolarEnact’s award-winning AI enabled software platform is designed to transform and accelerate clean energy globally. Enact is the only two-sided platform that allows both residential and commercial users to simplify their entire solar and energy storage purchase and ownership journey, designed, monitored and managed by Enact and delivered by local solar professionals. Enact also enables thousands of professionals in over 35 countries to sell and deliver projects and manage solar assets for long-term performance. Learn more at https://enact.solar/ About PVCompletePVComplete is a solar design and engineering software company based in Oakland, Calif. that builds software for solar design optimization, energy modeling and solar PV configuration. PVComplete allows anyone to build a project, from concept and layout through the automated generation of construction plans and a bill of materials. PVComplete serves thousands of companies across 44 countries. Users design over 190 MW of projects each month with PVComplete’s products, PVCAD, built on Autodesk technology for engineering and design, and PVSketch, a web application for sales proposal design. Learn more at https://www.pvcomplete.com/

