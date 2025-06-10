Enact Solar and Blu Banyan Announce Strategic Partnership

Enact Solar and Blu Banyan

Enact Solar and Blu Banyan Join Forces to Create an Integrated Solar Solution to Automate Business Processes That Boost Operational Efficiency

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Enact Solar , creator of an award-winning intelligent software platform that revolutionizes the way solar and energy storage projects are planned and implemented, and Blu Banyan , the leading solar ERP solution provider and award-winning software developer, announce a strategic partnership to provide an unparalleled operational solution for solar installers.Built on Oracle NetSuite, Blu Banyan’s SolarSuccess is a comprehensive ERP platform that enables residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar companies to convert projects to cash 40% faster, by uniting sales, CRM, accounting, purchasing, project management, inventory, invoicing, and reporting in a single management system. Enact streamlines solar and energy storage project design and proposal workflows, driving speed, accuracy, and consistency from concept to contract.Both offerings address the unique challenges solar installation businesses face in building scalable, profitable operations. Thriving in solar depends on maintaining high performance across multiple complex functions, requiring full team collaboration across project design and delivery, real-time cash and inventory management, accounting, marketing, and sales tracking. In their shared commitment to transforming these challenges for the solar industry, Enact and Blu Banyan have joined forces to deliver a unique and powerful integrated solution.Enact software design users now have direct access to detailed bill of materials (BOM), inventory, and pricing data from SolarSuccess within the Enact Proposal module. Design imagery and contract data flow seamlessly between Enact and SolarSuccess, eliminating the need to create and track projects in both systems and streamlining workflows to lower costs and drive operational efficiency. This integrated solution delivers two powerful benefits for solar companies: accelerating proposal and contract generation to close deals faster, and accelerating project management to get cash faster. Smooth operations satisfy customers and installers alike.“Drawing on the capabilities of our integrated offering, the partnership with Enact is about resolving key pain points that solar installers actually face, enabling all staff to have easy, real-time access to the combined set of features necessary for success,” said Jan Rippingale, Founder and CEO of Blu Banyan. “SolarSuccess provides extensive operational optimizations to automate business processes, reduce errors, and dramatically cut the time from project initiation to profitable payment. The integration with Enact provides solar professionals in the field with the cross-functional visibility they need to fully engage and bring their company to a new level.”“The Enact–Blu Banyan partnership represents a game-changing advancement for the solar industry,” said Deep Chakraborty, CEO and Co-Founder of Enact. “By streamlining the project change management cycle, this partnership will deliver immediate value to both Enact and Blu Banyan customers in all markets. More importantly, it addresses a critical pain point in our industry: the disconnect between sales and operations teams. Solar companies will see significant cost savings by eliminating design and ordering errors, increasing operational efficiency, and keeping customers satisfied.”Blu Banyan and Enact will be at the Enact Solar Summit in New York on June 17, 2025 to share more details on how this partnership will enhance installer productivity and profitability, to vision-cast solar best practices for the potential post-ITC business environment.About Enact Systems Inc.Enact’s award-winning software platform is designed to transform and accelerate clean energy globally. Enact is the only two-sided platform that allows both residential and commercial users to simplify their entire solar and energy storage purchase and ownership journey, designed by Enact and delivered by local solar professionals. Enact also enables thousands of professionals in over 25 countries to sell and deliver projects and manage solar assets for long-term performance.Learn more at https://enact.solar/ About Blu BanyanBlu Banyan is the leading provider of cloud-based ERP software for the solar industry. Its flagship product, SolarSuccess, unites core operations and financial management to streamline solar project execution for residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar businesses. Specializing in NetSuite ERP implementation, integration, support, and optimization, Blu Banyan helps solar contractors and developers scale their businesses, streamline operations, and increase profitability by accelerating project-to-cash.Learn more at www.blubanyan.com

