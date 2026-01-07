PNNL Advisor Shapes Dialogue at gridCONNEXT

Last month, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) Advisor and GridWise Alliance Board member Brie Van Cleve joined national energy leaders at the annual gridCONNEXT® conference in Washington, D.C., where discussions centered on scaling grid modernization and aligning federal policy with industry innovation. Her leadership reflects PNNL’s commitment to bridging science and policy at a time when grid modernization is critical to national priorities.

The GridWise Alliance Board oversees technical and policy working groups, produces thought leadership on grid modernization, and commissions deep-dive briefings on emerging issues such as supply chain disruptions and grid reliability.

A strategic role at a pivotal time

PNNL plays a strategic role in these conversations through Van Cleve. As the leader of the Grid Deployment Office subsector at PNNL, she brings a unique blend of technical expertise, policy insight, and experience in stakeholder engagement.

With shifting federal policies and evolving industry needs, the GridWise Alliance is navigating how to remain a productive partner to both government and private stakeholders. Van Cleve sees PNNL’s role as a bridge—helping connect the mission space of the Department of Energy (DOE) with the real-world challenges of industry.

“PNNL helps behind the scenes—connecting dots, identifying opportunities at a program level that help DOE and industry align,” Van Cleve explained.

Amplifying PNNL’s impact

Van Cleve emphasizes that her role is not just about representation—it’s about relevance. “This is an opportunity to ensure our research and capabilities are visible and aligned with national priorities,” she said. “It’s also a way to bring industry feedback directly to our scientists and program teams, helping us stay responsive and impactful.”

As Van Cleve continues the second half of her term, she’s focused on helping GridWise adapt its messaging and mission to remain relevant under changing political and policy landscapes.

“GridWise is uniquely positioned to help translate high-level policy goals into actionable strategies,” she said. “And PNNL’s continued presence at the table ensures that science, innovation, and national interests remain central to that conversation.”

Collaboration between government, industry, and research institutions is essential for scaling solutions. Van Cleve’s leadership reflects PNNL’s enduring commitment to a resilient, forward-looking energy future—where science and policy converge to power progress.