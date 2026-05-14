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Patients Report Improved Energy and Recovery with EBOO Therapy at Confidia Health Institute

Man receiving EBOO therapy while seated in a recliner at Confidia Health Institute with tubing connected to a filtration system.

Patient receiving EBOO therapy at Confidia Health Institute in Bristol, Connecticut.

Nurse adjusting EBOO therapy machine settings while monitoring a patient during treatment.

Clinical staff adjusting EBOO therapy system.

Close-up of EBOO therapy system showing tubing, filtration components, and control panel during treatment.

EBOO therapy system in use during treatment.

Woman smiling while receiving EBOO therapy in a clinical setting with tubing connected to her arms.

Patient undergoing EBOO therapy at Confidia Health Institute.

Modern EBOO treatment room featuring recliner chair, medical cabinetry, and a clean, organized clinical environment.

EBOO treatment suite in Bristol, Connecticut.

Real-world patient feedback and clinical insights highlight how EBOO is being integrated into personalized care plans

After my third treatment, the difference was really noticeable. It was easier to breathe, and over time I felt more energized and capable—like I’ve gotten a part of myself back.”
— Confidia patient
BRISTOL, CT, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Confidia Health Institute is sharing early clinical observations on how patients are responding to Extracorporeal Blood Oxygenation and Ozonation (EBOO) following its recent introduction at the Institute’s Bristol location.

Clinicians are seeing growing interest from patients seeking support for complex, multi-system health concerns, including chronic fatigue, post-viral symptoms, and inflammation-related conditions.

“The goal isn’t just to treat symptoms—it’s to support the body’s own ability to regulate, recover, and function more efficiently over time,” said Dr. Kevin Greene, Founder of Confidia Health Institute.

“When you reduce internal stressors and ‘noise,’ the body can respond more effectively to treatment and function the way it’s designed to,” he added.

For many patients, the impact of EBOO has been both noticeable and progressive.

“After my third treatment, the difference was really noticeable. Within a couple of days, I felt like it was easier to breathe, and over time I’ve felt more energized and capable—like I’ve gotten a part of myself back,” said one Confidia patient.

“At first, I was skeptical—it didn’t feel like something I would normally try. But after doing the research and going through the process, it ended up being one of the most impactful parts of my health journey,” the patient added.

Confidia is also focused on how patient experience aligns with measurable changes over time.

“We’re not just looking at how patients feel—we’re also focused on measurable changes over time, using data and biomarkers to better understand how patients are responding,” Dr. Greene said.

At Confidia, EBOO is used as part of a broader, integrative care model.

“In many cases, therapies like EBOO are used to support how the body responds to other treatments—helping improve overall effectiveness as part of a broader care plan,” he explained.

“What we’re seeing clinically reflects a broader reality—many patients are dealing with a higher overall burden from environmental and metabolic stressors than we previously understood,” Dr. Greene added.

Patient Access
EBOO therapy is available by appointment at Confidia Health Institute’s Bristol office. To learn more or schedule a consultation, call (860) 378-2891 or visit ConfidiaHealthInstitute.com/eboo.

About Confidia Health Institute
Confidia Health Institute is a primary care and advanced health facility with offices in Bristol and Plantsville, Connecticut. Dedicated to comprehensive patient care and community wellness, Confidia combines cutting-edge medical services with a commitment to education, prevention, philanthropy, and community partnerships. The Institute upholds the highest standards of compliance, transparency, and ethical practices in healthcare, ensuring patients and the community receive trusted, compassionate care. Its programs include MetaLab — a state-of-the-art metabolic testing and longevity lab — and Confidia Advanced Wound Specialists, an advanced wound care and general surgery program.

Learn more at ConfidiaHealthInstitute.com.

Olivia Rajotte
Confidia Health Institute
olivia@confidiahealth.com

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Patients Report Improved Energy and Recovery with EBOO Therapy at Confidia Health Institute

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