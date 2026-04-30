EBOO Therapy Now Available in Connecticut Through Confidia Health Institute

Confidia Health Institute founder, Dr. Kevin Greene, undergoing EBOO therapy at the Bristol office. The original Trigen Kaizen EBOO system in use at Confidia Health Institute in Bristol, Connecticut. Dr. Kevin Greene (center) with the inventor of the Trigen Kaizen EBOO system (left) and a local wellness advocate. EBOO treatment suite at Confidia Health Institute in Bristol, Connecticut. Dr. Kevin Greene during an EBOO session at Confidia Health Institute.

Advanced blood filtration and oxygenation therapy supports patients with inflammation and complex chronic conditions.

EBOO allows blood to be continuously filtered and oxygenated—supporting detoxification, reducing inflammation, and helping the body function more efficiently.” — Dr. Kevin Greene, Founder, Confidia Health Institute

BRISTOL, CT, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Confidia Health Institute is expanding access to advanced integrative therapies with Extracorporeal Blood Oxygenation and Ozonation (EBOO) at its Bristol location, offering patients across Connecticut access to the original Trigen Kaizen EBOO system.Since introducing EBOO over the past year, Confidia Health Institute has seen increasing patient interest and early clinical feedback, helping shape how the therapy is integrated into personalized care plans.Developed by Trigen Kaizen, a global leader in ozone-oxygen innovation based in Malaysia, this patented EBOO technology represents a highly advanced approach to medical ozonation. While some clinics offer traditional ozone therapies such as Major Autohemotherapy (MAH), EBOO utilizes a continuous, closed-loop system to support filtration and oxygenation in real time.“EBOO works at a much higher level than traditional ozone therapy,” said Dr. Kevin Greene, Founder of Confidia Health Institute. “It allows blood to be continuously filtered, oxygenated, and infused with ozone—supporting detoxification, reducing inflammation, and improving how the body utilizes oxygen.”Each session typically lasts approximately 60 minutes, during which blood is gently circulated through a specialized filtration and ozonation system before being returned to the body. This process is designed to support the body’s natural regulatory and detoxification pathways while enhancing overall cellular efficiency.Many patients seeking EBOO present with underlying inflammation or complex, multi-system concerns, including chronic fatigue, post-viral symptoms (including long COVID), environmental exposures, and other persistent health challenges.“Many of the patients we see are dealing with underlying inflammation—whether from chronic conditions, environmental exposures, or post-viral symptoms,” added Dr. Greene . “EBOO offers another way to support the body more comprehensively.”At Confidia, EBOO is not used in isolation, but as part of a broader, personalized care model.“EBOO is not a standalone solution—it’s part of a comprehensive approach designed to support each patient’s overall health and long-term resilience,” said Dr. Greene.Over time, patients may report improvements in energy, cognitive clarity, recovery, and overall well-being as part of a personalized treatment plan, though experiences can vary.Confidia has also prioritized accessibility, offering EBOO at a more approachable price point compared to many providers in the region as part of its mission to expand access to advanced, evidence-informed care.All patients must first complete a medical consultation with Dr. Greene to determine whether EBOO is appropriate based on their individual health needs.The introduction of EBOO therapy at Confidia was inspired in part by Dr. Greene’s experience supporting a close friend who had to travel out of state to access this treatment during cancer care—highlighting the need for more accessible advanced therapies locally.Patient AccessEBOO therapy is available by appointment at Confidia Health Institute’s Bristol office. To learn more or schedule a consultation, call (860) 378-2891 or visit ConfidiaHealthInstitute.com/eboo. About Confidia Health InstituteConfidia Health Institute is a primary care and advanced health facility with offices in Bristol and Plantsville, Connecticut. Dedicated to comprehensive patient care and community wellness, Confidia combines cutting-edge medical services with a commitment to education, prevention, philanthropy, and community partnerships. The Institute upholds the highest standards of compliance, transparency, and ethical practices in healthcare, ensuring patients and the community receive trusted, compassionate care. Its programs include MetaLab, a state-of-the-art metabolic testing and longevity lab, and Confidia Advanced Wound Specialists, an advanced wound care and general surgery program.Learn more at ConfidiaHealthInstitute.com

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