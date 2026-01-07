Statement by Prime Minister Carney on Orthodox Christmas

CANADA, July 1 - “Today, communities in Canada and around the world will come together to celebrate Christmas.

For Orthodox Christians, this holy day is a time to celebrate the birth of Jesus, to rejoice in the light that he brings, and to recommit to following his example of service, forgiveness, and generosity.

Christmas reminds us that there can be hope after despair, and that light follows darkness. When we look out for each other, and when we take care of each other, we embody the values at the heart of this holy season.

To everyone celebrating, I wish you a very merry Christmas.”