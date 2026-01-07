Now Hiring! TBI Forensic Scientist 1

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions.

TBI FORENSIC SCIENTIST 1 Forensic Biology Unit TBI Nashville Laboratory Davidson County 2 Vacancies

Job Duties:

Responsible for analyzing physical, biological, or chemical evidence submitted to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and composing technical laboratory reports describing the results of tests. Uses and maintains advanced scientific instrumentation. Consults with criminal court attorneys, and testifies in local, state, and federal courts on the results of forensic analysis. Serves as a consultant to law enforcement investigators across the state. Responsible for crime scene investigation requiring 24/7 on-call status on a rotating basis.

Minimum Qualifications:

Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry, or other natural or physical sciences; forensic science, or other forensic related areas; including a minimum of thirty-six quarter hours (twenty-four semester hours) in chemistry or equivalent chemistry and/or forensic science related coursework.

A transcript with all chemistry credits is required to be uploaded with an employment application in order that the agency is able to properly evaluate a candidate’s eligibility for a position in this classification.

Forensic Biology Applicants must also have completed additional college coursework in Molecular Biology, Biochemistry, Genetics, and Statistics.

Monthly Salary: $5,647 – $9,005

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/careers. Apply on job opening 73121. This position will be posted on January 7, 2026 – January 13, 2026 for five (5) business days.

