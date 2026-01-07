NOW HIRING: TBI Victim Services Coordinator (2 Positions)

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions.

TBI Victim Services Coordinator Criminal Investigation Division 2 Vacancies Middle TN – TBI Headquarters West TN – Jackson/Memphis

Job Duties:

Communicate the victims’ rights, the investigative process, the criminal justice process, and available supportive services to victims and witnesses involved in Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) investigations in compliance with federal and state law. Provide basic crisis intervention and emotional support to victims. Assist victims in gathering documents for victim compensation claims. Collaborate with TBI Special Agents through the life of each case to ensure appropriate services and support are provided to victims and TBI Special Agents. Establish and maintain a positive working relationship with internal and external partners to ensure successful partnerships [i.e., District Attorneys (DA’s) office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), local law enforcement, Department of Children’s Services (DCS), and non-governmental organizations (NGOs)]. Protect the confidentiality of victims, witnesses, and their role in case development. Ensure fluid communication with supervision to communicate successes, barriers, and needs related to victim advocacy. Document victim services rendered in a timely and accurate manner. Participate in developmental training focused on victim services to enhance proficiency in daily tasks. Support community and victim-centered events and outreach as an assistant or observer.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree; and three years of full-time experience in law enforcement, counseling, or social work or related social service field. Substitution of Education for Experience: Additional graduate coursework from an accredited college or university may substitute for the required experience on a year-for-year basis to a maximum of two years.

Preferred Qualifications:

Spanish-speaking proficiency; relevant knowledge of federal and state statutes regarding victims’ services; a master’s level degree in psychology, human services, or social work; and experience working directly with the public, victims, disabled, and mentally ill populations are preferred.

Monthly Salary: $5,100 – $7,646

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply on job opening 74047. This position will be posted on January 7 – January 13, 2026 for five business days.

Pursuant to the State of Tennessee’s Workplace Discrimination and Harassment policy, the State is firmly committed to the principle of fair and equal employment opportunities for its citizens and strives to protect the rights and opportunities of all people to seek, obtain, and hold employment without being subjected to illegal discrimination and harassment in the workplace. It is the State’s policy to provide an environment free of discrimination and harassment of an individual because of that person’s race, color, national origin, age (40 and over), sex, pregnancy, religion, creed, disability, veteran’s status or any other category protected by state and/or federal civil rights laws.