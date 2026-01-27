Summerset Grills Introduces the New Hybrid Pizza Oven

Wood-fired flavor meets gas convenience in response to surging outdoor cooking trend

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As outdoor pizza oven sales rise 35% and 40% of new homeowners purchase outdoor ovens, Summerset Grills launches its new Hybrid Pizza Oven to meet growing consumer demand for authentic, artisanal cooking at home.The commercial-grade oven reaches temperatures up to 932°F and gives home chefs the flexibility to choose between wood-fired cooking for traditional smoky flavor or gas for precise temperature control."This oven gives you options," said Johan Magnusson, Corporate Chef for Summerset Grills. "You can get wood-fired flavor when you want it, or use gas when you need precise temperature control. It's opened up a lot of possibilities for what you can cook outdoors, from traditional Neapolitan pizzas to seared seafood and roasted vegetables. Basically, anything you can cook in your kitchen oven could be made in the hybrid pizza oven."The outdoor pizza oven market is experiencing strong growth driven by rising home cooking trends and consumer interest in outdoor entertaining. The COVID-19 pandemic heightened the appeal of home-based outdoor cooking, amplifying demand for durable, easy-to-use outdoor ovens. And this trend continues to accelerate.The Hybrid Pizza Oven features 390 square inches of cooking surface and dual fuel capability: a stainless steel L-shaped gas burner delivering 40,000 BTUs for consistent heat, plus a stainless steel jet-type burner (9,000 BTUs) that ignites wood for traditional cooking. A cordierite cooking stone ensures even heat distribution across the cooking surface.Built with a stainless steel interior, the oven includes a stainless steel wood rack and ash catch for easy cleanup, adjustable feet for stability, high/low burner controls, a stainless steel chimney, and an ambient temperature readout. The unit is ETL certified and backed by Summerset's Gold Standard Lifetime Warranty."The Hybrid Pizza Oven reflects our focus on combining traditional cooking methods with modern technology," said Kendall Bresser, marketing manager at AMD Direct, Summerset Grills' parent company. "We designed it for people who want flexibility in their outdoor cooking without compromising on quality."For more information, watch this video and visit https://summersetgrills.com/products/hybrid-pizza-oven About Summerset GrillsSummerset Grills is a premier manufacturer of high-quality outdoor kitchen appliances, specializing in professional-grade grills, refrigeration, and accessories. With a dedication to craftsmanship, innovation, and durability, Summerset continues to elevate the outdoor cooking experience for homeowners, chefs, and grilling enthusiasts. For more information, visit www.summersetgrills.com About AMD DirectAMD Direct, based in Huntington Beach, California, is a leading provider of premium outdoor living products. Founded in the early 2000s, the company offers high-quality barbecue grills, refrigeration and storage solutions. Its brands include Summerset Grills, TrueFlame and Sunfire Grills. With a global distribution network, AMD Direct is committed to quality, innovation, and enhancing the outdoor living experience. For more information, visit www.amddirect.com

