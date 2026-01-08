The Business Research Company’s Ammonia Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035 Ammonia Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035 Ammonia Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ammonia Market to Surpass $112 billion in 2029. In comparison, the Chemical Fertilizers market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $279 billion by 2029, with Ammonia to represent around 40% of the parent market. Within the broader Chemicals industry, which is expected to be $7,043 billion by 2029, the Ammonia market is estimated to account for nearly 2% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Ammonia Market in 2029

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the ammonia market in 2029, valued at $48,132 million. The market is expected to grow from $32,625 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The strong growth can be attributed to the industrial applications expansion and technological advancements.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Ammonia Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the ammonia market in 2029, valued at $21,248 million. The market is expected to grow from $15,570 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The strong growth can be attributed to the industrial applications expansion and rise in demand for energy storage applications.

What will be Largest Segment in the Ammonia Market in 2029?

The ammonia market is segmented by product type into anhydrous ammonia and aqueous ammonia. The anhydrous ammonia market will be the largest segment of the ammonia market segmented by product type, accounting for 63% or $70,622 million of the total in 2029. The anhydrous ammonia market will be supported by its extensive use as a nitrogen fertilizer in large-scale agriculture, rising demand for improving crop yields to meet global food requirements, cost-effectiveness compared to other nitrogen sources, high nitrogen concentration that reduces handling and transportation costs, increasing adoption in direct soil applications, expanding use in industrial refrigeration systems, and rising integration in water treatment and pollution control processes.

The ammonia market is segmented by form type into liquid, powder and gas. The liquid market will be the largest segment of the ammonia market segmented by form type, accounting for 62% or $69,551 million of the total in 2029. The liquid market will be supported by its dominant role in fertilizer production for global agriculture, efficient absorption properties in refrigeration systems, rising demand in industrial water treatment, growing use in chemical synthesis as an intermediate, increasing adoption in textile dyeing and leather processing, widespread availability and easy storage, and rising integration in metal treatment and cleaning applications. Liquid form dominates the market, as it's the standard for transport and storage in most industrial applications.

The ammonia market is segmented by application into fertilizers, chemicals, refrigeration, pharmaceutical, fibers and plastics, pulp and papers and other applications. The fertilizers market will be the largest segment of the ammonia market segmented by application, accounting for 63% or $70,975 million of the total in 2029. The fertilizers market will be supported by rising global demand for food production, extensive use of ammonia-based fertilizers like urea and ammonium nitrate, increasing adoption of precision farming and high-efficiency fertilizers, growing government subsidies and support for agricultural inputs, rising awareness of soil fertility management, expanding agricultural activities in emerging economies, and the need to enhance crop yields under limited arable land conditions.

What is the expected CAGR for the Ammonia Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the ammonia market leading up to 2029 is 7%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Ammonia Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global ammonia market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape agricultural supply chains, energy systems and industrial feedstocks worldwide.

Rising Fertilizer Demand - The rising fertilizer demand will become a key driver of growth in the ammonia market by 2029. Ammonia is a critical raw material for nitrogen-based fertilizers, which play a vital role in maintaining crop productivity and ensuring global food security. As agricultural activity intensifies to meet the food requirements of a growing population, the need for fertilizers—such as urea and other ammonia-based products—continues to rise. Additionally, government policies and agribusiness initiatives aimed at improving fertilizer access and distribution are further supporting ammonia adoption in the agricultural sector. As a result, the increasing demand for fertilizers is significantly contributing to the expansion of the ammonia market, especially in regions with high agricultural activity. As a result, the rising fertilizer demand is anticipated to contributing to a 2.0% annual growth in the market.

Rising Demand for Clean Energy - The rising demand for clean energy will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the market by 2029. As the global energy sector moves toward more sustainable solutions, ammonia is gaining attention for its potential as a clean energy carrier and a crucial element in decarbonizing various industries. This rising interest stems from the global effort to cut greenhouse gas emissions and reduce reliance on fossil fuels. Due to its versatility, ammonia can be used in power generation, transportation, and as a hydrogen carrier—making it well-suited to support the transition to cleaner energy systems. Consequently, the rising demand for clean energy is projected to contributing to a 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Industrial Applications Expansion - The industrial applications expansion will serve as a key growth catalyst for the market by 2029. Beyond its traditional role in agriculture, ammonia is gaining traction in emerging sectors such as energy storage, transportation fuels, and various industrial processes. Its potential as a carbon-free energy carrier and a key feedstock in chemical production is fostering innovation in industries like steel, chemicals, and power generation particularly as they pursue decarbonization and improved energy efficiency. Furthermore, as the demand for sustainable alternatives to fossil fuels rises, ammonia’s versatility, scalability, and compatibility with existing infrastructure position it as a compelling option for large-scale industrial use. Therefore, this industrial applications expansion is projected to supporting to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Rise in Demand for Energy Storage Applications - The rise in demand for energy storage applications will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the market by 2029. Ammonia is gaining recognition as a promising clean energy carrier and a critical element in efforts to decarbonize various industrial sectors. This heightened interest is fuelled by the global push to lower greenhouse gas emissions and reduce dependence on fossil fuels. Due to its adaptable nature, ammonia can be used in power generation, transportation, and as a hydrogen carrier—making it a valuable asset in the transition to cleaner energy systems. As a result, the ammonia market is set to benefit from the growing clean energy sector, spurring innovation and attracting investment in ammonia-based energy technologies. Consequently, the rise in demand for energy storage applications is projected to contributing to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Ammonia Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the ammonia-fertilizer solutions market, the anhydrous-ammonia fusion market, and the liquid ammonia solutions market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $63 billion in market value by 2029, driven by advances in sustainable agriculture practices, increasing demand for high-efficiency fertilizers, and innovations in ammonia storage and transport technologies. This surge reflects the accelerating adoption of ammonia-based solutions that enhance crop yield, reduce environmental impact, and optimize industrial applications, fuelling transformative growth within the broader ammonia industry.

The ammonia-fertilizer solutions market is projected to grow by $21,711 million, the anhydrous-ammonia fusion market by $21,312 million, and the liquid ammonia solutions market by $20,059 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

