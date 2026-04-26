Structural Steel Fabrication Market Size Worth $242.7 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by TBRC

The Business Research Company’s Structural Steel Fabrication Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2030 The Business Research Company’s Structural Steel Fabrication Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2030 The Business Research Company’s Structural Steel Fabrication Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2030

The Business Research Company’s Structural Steel Fabrication Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Structural Steel Fabrication market to surpass $243 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Plate Work And Fabricated Structural Products market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $331 billion by 2030, with Structural Steel Fabrication to represent around 73% of the parent market. Within the broader Metal And Mineral industry, which is expected to be $9,961 billion by 2030, the Structural Steel Fabrication market is estimated to account for nearly 2% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Structural Steel Fabrication Market In 2030?

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the structural steel fabrication market in 2030, valued at $105 billion. The market is expected to grow from $73 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to increasing investments in large-scale infrastructure and construction projects, rapid urbanization and industrialization, rising demand for commercial and residential buildings, expanding transportation and energy infrastructure, growing manufacturing and industrial activities, and increasing adoption of advanced fabrication technologies across countries such as China, India, Japan, and Australia.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Structural Steel Fabrication Market In 2030?

China will be the largest country in the structural steel fabrication market in 2030, valued at $48 billion. The market is expected to grow from $34 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The strong growth can be attributed to increasing investments in large-scale infrastructure and industrial construction projects, rapid urbanization driving demand for commercial and residential buildings, expansion of transportation and energy infrastructure, rising adoption of prefabricated and modular construction techniques, strong domestic manufacturing capabilities in steel production and fabrication, and supportive government policies promoting infrastructure development and modernization across the country.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Structural Steel Fabrication Market In 2030?

The structural steel fabrication market is segmented by service into metal welding, machining, metal forming, metal cutting, metal shearing, metal folding, metal rolling, metal punching, and metal stamping. The metal welding market will be the largest segment of the structural steel fabrication market segmented by service, accounting for 31% or $76 billion of the total in 2030. The metal welding market will be supported by the increasing demand for large-scale infrastructure and construction projects, rising adoption of advanced welding technologies improving efficiency and precision, growing investments in industrial manufacturing and heavy machinery production, expanding shipbuilding and energy sector applications, increasing need for durable and high-strength steel structures, and ongoing modernization of fabrication facilities to enhance productivity and quality.

The structural steel fabrication market is segmented by product into carbon steel, alloy steel, stainless steel, and tool steel. The carbon steel market will be the largest segment of the structural steel fabrication market segmented by product, accounting for 61% or $147 billion of the total in 2030. The carbon steel market will be supported by the growing demand for cost-effective structural materials in construction, increasing infrastructure development projects globally, rising investments in residential and commercial buildings, strong demand from the automotive and industrial manufacturing sectors, expansion of transportation infrastructure such as bridges and railways, and the high strength and versatility of carbon steel for large-scale structural applications.

The structural steel fabrication market is segmented by end user into aerospace, automotive, construction, defense and aerospace, electronics, energy and power, manufacturing, mining, and other end-users. The construction market will be the largest segment of the structural steel fabrication market segmented by end user, accounting for 40% or $97 billion of the total in 2030. The construction market will be supported by the increasing investments in infrastructure development projects, rapid urbanization and expansion of residential and commercial buildings, rising demand for durable and high-strength construction materials, growing adoption of prefabricated and modular construction techniques, expansion of industrial and transportation infrastructure, and supportive government initiatives for smart cities and large-scale infrastructure development.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Structural Steel Fabrication Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the structural steel fabrication market leading up to 2030 is 6%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Structural Steel Fabrication Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global structural steel fabrication market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to drive increasing infrastructure development and urbanization activities, advancements in fabrication technologies and automation processes, growing adoption of sustainable and energy-efficient construction practices, rising investments in commercial and industrial construction projects, and expanding use of prefabrication and modular construction techniques across the global construction industry.

Rising Infrastructure Development And Urbanization – the rising infrastructure development and urbanization is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the structural steel fabrication market by 2030. Rapid urbanization and population growth are increasing the need for high-rise buildings and modern transportation infrastructure. Structural steel is widely preferred due to its high strength, durability, and faster construction time compared with conventional materials. As infrastructure spending continues to expand globally, demand for fabricated structural steel components is expected to rise significantly. As a result, rising infrastructure development and urbanization is anticipated to contribute approximately 2.9% annual growth to the market.

Technological Advancements In Fabrication And Automation - The technological advancements and improved device capabilities are expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the structural steel fabrication market by 2030. Automation helps increase production accuracy, reduce material waste, and shorten project timelines. These technologies also allow fabricators to handle complex structural designs required in modern construction and infrastructure projects, strengthening overall market growth potential. Consequently, technological advancements in fabrication and automation is projected to contribute around 2.5% annual growth to the market.

Growing Adoption Of Sustainable And Green Construction Materials - The growing adoption of sustainable and green construction materials is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the structural steel fabrication market by 2030. Increasing emphasis on environmentally sustainable construction practices is driving demand for recyclable and energy-efficient materials such as structural steel. Steel offers advantages such as recyclability, reduced construction waste, and compatibility with green building standards, making it a preferred choice in modern infrastructure projects. Therefore, growing adoption of sustainable and green construction materials is projected to contribute approximately 2.4% annual growth to the market.



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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Structural Steel Fabrication Market in 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the metal welding market, the machining market, the metal forming market, the metal cutting market, the metal shearing market, the metal folding market, the metal rolling market, the metal punching market, and the metal stamping market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $64 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rising demand for precision metal components across automotive, aerospace, and construction industries, increasing industrial automation and adoption of advanced fabrication technologies, growing investments in infrastructure and manufacturing expansion, advancements in high-efficiency machining and forming equipment, and expanding applications of metal processing in renewable energy and heavy engineering sectors. This surge reflects the accelerating emphasis on high-precision manufacturing, production efficiency, and material optimization, fuelling transformative growth within the broader metal fabrication and industrial manufacturing ecosystem.

The metal welding market is projected to grow by $21 billion, the machining market by $7 billion, the metal forming market by $12 billion, the metal cutting market by $14 billion, the metal shearing market by $4 billion, the metal folding market by $2 billion, the metal rolling market by $3 billion, the metal punching market by $1 billion, and the metal stamping market by $1 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.



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