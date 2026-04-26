Healthcare Buildings Market Expanding With $359.28 Billion at 3.5% CAGR by 2030

The Business Research Company’s Healthcare Buildings Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2030 The Business Research Company’s Healthcare Buildings Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2030 The Business Research Company’s Healthcare Buildings Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2030

The Business Research Company’s Healthcare Buildings Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthcare Buildings market to surpass $359 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Non-residential Building Construction market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $3,750 billion by 2030, with Healthcare Buildings to represent around 10% of the parent market. Within the broader Construction industry, which is expected to be $21,736 billion by 2030, the Healthcare Buildings market is estimated to account for nearly 2% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Healthcare Buildings Market In 2030?

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the healthcare buildings market in 2030, valued at $148 billion. The market is expected to grow from $127 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3%. The steady growth can be attributed to rapid urbanization and population expansion, increasing government investments in healthcare infrastructure development, rising demand for new hospitals and specialty care centers, growing focus on expanding rural healthcare access, and ongoing modernization of aging medical facilities across emerging economies.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Healthcare Buildings Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the healthcare buildings market in 2030, valued at $89 billion. The market is expected to grow from $83 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2%. The steady growth can be attributed to strong investments in renovation and expansion of existing healthcare facilities, increasing demand for outpatient and ambulatory care centers, rising emphasis on patient-centric infrastructure design, growing adoption of energy-efficient and sustainable building practices, and continuous upgrades to meet advanced regulatory and safety standards.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Healthcare Buildings Market In 2030?

The healthcare buildings market is segmented by facility type into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, long term care facilities and nursing homes, academic institutes, and other facility types. The hospitals market will be the largest segment of the healthcare buildings market segmented by facility type, accounting for 52% or $189 billion of the total in 2030. The hospitals market will be supported by rising patient volumes and increasing burden of chronic diseases, growing demand for advanced critical care and emergency infrastructure, expansion of multi-specialty hospital networks, increasing investments in large-scale healthcare infrastructure projects, and the need for technologically advanced surgical and diagnostic facilities.

The healthcare buildings market is segmented by service type into new construction, and refurbishment. The new construction market will be the largest segment of the healthcare buildings market segmented by service type, accounting for 63% or $227 billion of the total in 2030. The new construction market will be supported by increasing demand for greenfield healthcare facilities in underserved regions, government initiatives to expand healthcare capacity, rapid development of smart hospitals with digital integration, rising investments from private players in healthcare infrastructure, and the need to accommodate growing population and healthcare demand.

The healthcare buildings market is segmented by healthcare type into public healthcare, and private healthcare. The private healthcare market will be the largest segment of the healthcare buildings market segmented by healthcare type, accounting for 64% or $231 billion of the total in 2030. The private healthcare market will be supported by rising private sector investments in premium healthcare infrastructure, increasing demand for high-quality and specialized medical services, growing medical tourism across developing countries, expansion of corporate hospital chains, and higher focus on patient experience and advanced facility design.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Healthcare Buildings Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the healthcare buildings market leading up to 2030 is 3%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Healthcare Buildings Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global healthcare buildings market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape healthcare infrastructure development, patient care capacity, facility modernization strategies, operational efficiency frameworks, and long-term system sustainability across healthcare ecosystems.

Rising Healthcare Infrastructure Investments – The rising healthcare infrastructure investments are expected to be a key driver of the healthcare buildings market by 2030. The market is significantly supported by increasing investments from both public and private sectors to expand hospital networks, diagnostic centers, and specialty care facilities. Governments across emerging economies are allocating higher budgets to strengthen healthcare systems, while private players continue to invest in multi-specialty hospitals and capacity expansion. This surge in capital inflow is accelerating the construction of new healthcare facilities and the modernization of existing infrastructure, contributing approximately 2.8% annual growth to the market.

Growing Burden Of Chronic Diseases And Aging Population – The growing burden of chronic diseases and an aging population is anticipated to strongly support the growth of the healthcare buildings market by 2030. The increasing prevalence of conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and respiratory disorders, along with a rapidly aging global population, is driving demand for advanced healthcare services. This trend is creating a need for more hospitals, long-term care facilities, and rehabilitation centers. As patient volumes continue to rise, healthcare systems are expanding infrastructure to meet long-term care and specialized treatment demands, contributing approximately 2.6% annual growth to the market.

Expansion Of Health Insurance And Healthcare Access - The expansion of health insurance coverage and improved access to healthcare services is set to be a major growth catalyst for the healthcare buildings market by 2030. Government-backed insurance schemes and broader coverage are enabling more people to access medical care, particularly in developing regions. This increase in affordability is driving higher patient inflow, thereby boosting demand for new healthcare facilities. The expansion of healthcare access in tier II and tier III cities is further supporting infrastructure development, contributing approximately 2.4% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Healthcare Buildings Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the hospitals market, the ambulatory surgery centers market, the long term care facilities and nursing homes market, the academic institutes market and the other facility types market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $57 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rising demand for advanced healthcare infrastructure, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and aging population, growing investments in hospital expansion and modernization projects, expansion of healthcare access in emerging regions, strong government support for healthcare capacity building, and increasing focus on patient-centric and technologically advanced facility design. This surge reflects the accelerating emphasis on improving healthcare delivery capacity, enhancing treatment quality, expanding service accessibility, and strengthening overall healthcare infrastructure, fuelling transformative growth within the broader healthcare buildings market.

The hospitals market is projected to grow by $30 billion, the ambulatory surgery centers market by $14 billion, the long term care facilities and nursing homes market by $6 billion, the academic institutes market by $3 billion, and the other facility types market by $4 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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