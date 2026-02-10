VSP BCI Troop B West -New Haven / Aggravated Sexual Assault w/ child, Sexual Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B5004607
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Tpr. Ryan Normile
STATION: BCI Troop B West - New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)-388-4919
INCIDENT DATES:
-Summer 2023
-June to August 2025
TOWN: Orwell
ACCUSED: Christian Leggett
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bridport, VT
VIOLATION(S): Sexual Assault
ACCUSED: Therran Leggett
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bridport, VT
VIOLATION(S): Aggravated Sexual Assault w/ Child
VICTIM(S): (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual offenses or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On October 18, 2025, Detectives with the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations, assigned to the New Haven Barracks, began an investigation into a reported sexual assault. After investigation, it was determined that Christian Leggett (25) had unlawful sexual contact with a juvenile during the summer of 2023. It was also determined that Therran Leggett (27) had unlawful sexual contact with the same juvenile from June 2025 to August 2025.
On February 10, 2026, both Chirstian and Therran were issued citations to appear before the Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on February 17, 2026.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/17/2026 @ 1230
COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT(S): Not Included
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
