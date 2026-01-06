Satisfying tailgating snacks

The nutrition you need to cheer on your team!

Tailgating is a beloved American tradition. Wherever you live in the U.S., odds are that on any given weekend a tailgate party is nearby. Tailgates are a time of camaraderie before the game begins. Win or lose, one thing is certain—there will be snacks!

Tailgates happen year-round before sporting events. The biggest of them all happens each winter: the Super Bowl. This annual football game gives over 120 million viewers a reason to cheer.

Delicious and nutritious tailgating dishes

This year, wow your friends with a delicious and nutritious dish. Ditch the chips and opt for tasty sides and one-pot meals. Who needs orange, dusty fingers when you can enjoy a fresh and filling naan vegetable pizza?

Try one of the sweet and savory appetizers from VA’s Healthy Living Teaching Kitchen Program:

Naan Vegetable Pizza: Homemade pizza puts the cook in control. Pile on onion, broccoli, mushrooms, and green peppers for flavor and fiber. Use less cheese for a lighter dish.

Arepas (Cornmeal Flatcakes): This popular South American street food can spice up a gathering. Cornmeal provides essential nutrients like thiamine, magnesium and selenium.

Avocado Deviled Eggs: Adding mashed avocado to this classic American appetizer boosts healthy fats and fiber, compared to the original version.

Crunchy Oat Nut Cookies: Made with peanut butter and oats, these sweet cookies offer protein, fiber and healthy fats.

For hearty yet simple meal ideas, try VA’s One-Pot Meals Cookbook. It includes tasty meals like a sheet-pan buffalo chicken quesadilla and ground turkey-sweet potato skillet.

While alcohol can be enjoyed responsibly, consider offering non-alcoholic options at your tailgate. Fruity spritzers or warm cider are delicious options that ensure everyone has a safe drive home. These beverages will delight all guests:

If the big game doesn’t go in your team’s favor, at least your party food will be remembered. Learn how certain snacks, meals or drinks fit in a balanced diet that meets your needs by contacting your local VA to speak with a Registered Dietitian.

Also, see how you can score big at your commissary and learn more tailgating tips. Remember: With the right tips and recipes, your game day celebration will be a win, no matter the score.