Governor Newsom announces appointments 1.6.2026

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Martha Sanchez Cannady, of Cypress, has been appointed to the 32nd District Agricultural Association, Orange County Fair Board. Sanchez Cannady has been a First Vice President of Wealth Management at Merrill Lynch since 2008. She was a Vice President Assistant Branch Manager at Morgan Stanley from 1995 to 2008. Sanchez Cannady is a member of the Orange County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and the Alzheimer’s Orange County Executive Board. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration from California State University, Fullerton. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Sanchez Cannady is a Democrat.

Ronald “Ron” Fiore, of San Francisco, has been reappointed to the California State Athletic Commission where he has served since 2023. Fiore has been Owner and Partner of Fiore & Company since 1991 and Vice President of Guarantee Mortgage APMC since 1995. Fiore earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science from St. Mary’s College. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Fiore is a Democrat.

AnnMaria DeMars, of Santa Monica, has been reappointed to the State Athletic Commission where she has served since 2022. DeMars has been President at the Julia Group since 2008 and at 7 Generation Games since 2013. DeMars was Partner at Spirit Lake Consulting from 2002 to 2008. DeMars is a member of the American Statistical Association, National Indian Education Association, Judo Black Belt Association and United States Judo Association. She earned a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Minnesota and Doctor of Philosophy and Master of Arts degrees in Educational Psychology from the University of California, Riverside. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. DeMars is a Democrat.

Thomas Hudnut, of Beverly Hills, has been reappointed to the California Horse Racing Board where he has served since 2021. Hudnut was President and Chief Executive Officer at Harvard-Westlake School from 1987 to 2013. He was Headmaster at The Branston School from 1982 to 1987. Hudnut earned a Master of Arts degree in International Relations and Diplomatic History from Tufts University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Politics from Princeton University. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Hudnut is registered without party preference.

Damascus Castellanos, of Pico Rivera, has been reappointed to the California Horse Racing Board where he has served since 2020. Castellanos has been a Secretary-Treasurer and Principal Officer at Teamsters Union Local 495 since 2021 where he was a Business Representative from 2005 to 2021. He was a Business Representative at Teamsters Union Local 630 from 2001 to 2012. Castellanos is a Member of the California Thoroughbred Horseman’s Foundation. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Castellanos is a Democrat.