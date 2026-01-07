SKYAZEN™ Unveils SKIP™ Program, Redefining How Industry Leaders Build and Monetize IT Services

SKYAZEN Logo Sunil Kumar Kumaran Syamala Sunil Kumaran

Introducing a New Sales Disruption Framework: Stop Selling. Start Solving. Secure Stakes.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SKYAZEN™, a new‑age global advisory and technology consulting firm, today announced the launch of its SKYAZEN™ Independent Strategic Partner (SKIP™) program. This “Clean Slate” initiative is designed to dismantle long‑standing inefficiencies in traditional IT services by offering Industry Principals an equity‑like stake in their verticals—without the operational burden.For decades, the IT services industry has been constrained by legacy cost structures, with a significant portion of margins tied up in unbillable bench resources. This model often forces senior leaders into a cycle of short‑term hunting for thin commissions, limiting long‑term value creation.The SKIP™ Model: Skip the Bench, Keep the MarginThe SKIP™ program is not an employment contract; it is a catalyst for ownership. By eliminating the bench through its proprietary Micro‑GCC™ delivery engine and strengthening partners with SKYAZEN’s Global Advisory services, the firm redirects margin back to its partners and empowers them to operate with founder‑level autonomy.Micro‑GCC™ is a purpose‑built Global Capability Center model for startups, SMEs, and enterprises to rapidly ramp up high‑end teams for mission‑critical product and program pursuits. Built in high‑stability talent hubs (beyond leading cities and metros) such as Indore, Nagpur, Madurai, Coimbatore, and Palakkad, Micro‑GCC™ taps deeply rooted local talent pools that offer stronger continuity, accelerated ramp‑up, competitive cost structures, and assured service quality and timelines.SKYAZEN’s Global Advisory spans Business, Marketing, Talent, and Procurement, giving SKIP™ partners a strategic backbone that traditional firms reserve for internal leadership. This enables partners to scale faster, win smarter, and operate with enterprise‑grade support from day one.Program Highlights- Recurring Revenue: SKIP™ partners retain ownership of their accounts and earn “Trailer Fees” for the full duration of each engagement.- Vertical Ownership: Partners operate as CEOs of their domains, including BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, and Hi‑Tech.Differentiated High Value Execution & Outcome Focussed Strategic Services:- Global Advisory: Partners gain access to SKYAZEN’s advisory expertise across Business, Marketing, Talent, and Procurement.- Micro‑GCC™: Partners leverage purpose‑built capability centers in high‑stability talent hubs for rapid, reliable, and cost‑efficient scaling. P.A.I.D .™ Delivery: Partners focus on strategy while SKYAZEN™ executes through its P.A.I.D.™ framework (Program Managers, Architects, Implementation Engineers, Deployment Experts).Leadership PerspectivesSunil Kumar Kumaran, Founder & CEO of SKYAZEN™, shared his vision for the SKIP™ program: “Define your destiny, determine your destination, drive your decisions with SKIP™. This program helps you SKIP™ the bench. SKIP™ the politics. SKIP™ the glass ceiling—and take the world in your stride.”Syamala Sunil Kumaran, Director at SKYAZEN™, added: “SKIP™ is a powerful opportunity for business leaders who are ready to walk the path less traveled. It empowers them to structure deals and win clients in ways that are often impossible within traditional corporate systems. SKIP™ is the wind beneath their wings—enabling them to build business on their own terms, with passion, purpose, and professionalism, in their own time, on their own tide.”About SKYAZEN™SKYAZEN™ is a global advisory and technology consulting firm redefining the service delivery model. With a “Zero‑Bench, Zero‑Debt” philosophy, SKYAZEN™ empowers industry leaders to operate as true partners, delivering high‑impact P.A.I.D.™ technology services, Micro‑GCC™ solutions, and comprehensive Global Advisory across Business, Marketing, Talent, and Procurement. The firm operates with a “Solve, Don’t Sell” ethos, focusing on long‑term value creation over billable hours.For further details & enquiries contact:

SKYAZEN™ Unveils SKIP™ Program, Redefining How Industry Leaders Build and Monetize IT Services

