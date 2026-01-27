‘SKYAZEN™ Unveils "SKALE™’: A Category-Defining, Client-Centric GCC Model for the AI Era

SKYAZEN LOGO Sunil Kumar Kumaran Founder & CEO SKYAZEN Syamala Sunil Kumaran, Director, SKYAZEN

Introducing BOOTH: A Unique Way to OWN & OPERATE Your GCC from Day 1—Replacing Legacy Outsourcing with Autonomy

In the AI ERA CIOs, CTOs, Technology, Engineering & Procurement Leader are seeking complete autonomy to drive their GCC to deliver. SKYAZEN™ SKALE™ engages, enables and executes their dream.” — Sunil Kumar Kumaran, Founder & CEO SKYAZEN

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SKYAZEN ™ today announced the launch of SKALE ™, a category-defining service offering designed to help CIOs, CTOs, and Engineering Leaders move beyond the legacy outsourcing models of the past.SKALE™ addresses a critical shift in the modern enterprise: the transition from the old philosophy of "Retain" (retaining talent, buildings, and dependency) to the new AI-era demand to "Attain" (attaining autonomy, capability, and speed)."The old outsourcing model—muddled in Bench, Buildings, and Bureaucracy—has officially lived its course," said Sunil Kumar Kumaran, Founder & CEO of SKYAZEN. "For too long, the journey from Retain to Attain has been blocked by excuses, enigma, and emotion. SKALE is the solution that allows leaders to finally engage, evaluate, and evolve."Operational Readiness & Strategic Locations: SKALE is operationally ready today in the United States and India, with operations in Mexico and Canada commencing soon.SKYAZEN is also redefining where talent is sourced. "Beyond the large metros, SKYAZEN plans to establish its SKALE GCC in cities where talent retention beats the churn," Shamala Sunil Kumaran, Director SKYAZEN explained. "This delivers much-deserved peace for our clients from Day 1. Our objective is to take these GCCs to where the talent resides to ensure continuity, mitigate swaps and retention issues, and empower clients to operate seamlessly through SKYAZEN."Three Purpose-Built Options The service is available in three distinct configurations:SKALE Micro GCC: For organizations scaling teams of 50 to 300.SKALE Nano GCC: For agile teams of 10 to 50.SKALE P.A.I.D. Pods: Specialized units providing Program Managers, Architects, Implementation Leaders, and Domain Specialists.Flexible Operating Models: BoT vs. BOOTH SKALE delivers flexibility through two operating options:Option 1: BoT (Build-Operate-Transfer): The conventional model.Option 2: BOOTH (Build-Own-Operate-Transition-Happiness): A unique model where the client OWNS and OPERATES the GCC from Day 1.About SKYAZEN™: SKYAZEN is a US-based strategic advisory and execution. The firm specializes in establishing purpose-built Micro-GCCs through SKYAZEN SKALE and also delivers cutting-edge Tech Consulting led by its proprietary P.A.I.D. Services framework. SKYAZENs proprietary SAMZENITE ™ ALLIANCE (and partnership program) helps global companies navigate the complexities of the US Enterprise market for both entry & expansion.

