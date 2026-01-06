HRSA updates cervical cancer screening guidelines

The Health Resources and Services Administration yesterday announced updated cervical cancer screening guidelines, including optional self-collection of samples for screening. The guidelines also recommend high-risk human papillomavirus testing for average-risk women ages 30-65, and pap smears for average-risk women ages 21-29. HRSA said the guidelines also include new language requiring most insurance plans to cover any additional testing necessary to complete screenings for malignancies, beginning Jan. 1, 2027.

