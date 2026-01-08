New BigScoots Logged-In User Cache Feature Improves Page Load Speed Up to 97%

BigScoots develops logged-in user caching as part of its Cloudflare Enterprise tools, enabling improved page load speeds for eCommerce, and membership sites

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BigScoots , a leading provider of high-performance Managed Hosting for WordPress and Enterprise Hosting for WordPress, today announced the launch of a proprietary logged-in user caching feature. This first-of-its-kind technology delivers edge-level performance to authenticated users, a segment that has historically been excluded from traditional caching methods due to security and privacy risks.For years, WordPress site owners have struggled with slow performance for their most valuable visitors, paying customers and subscribers. Because standard caching systems often lead to cache collisions, where one user might accidentally see another’s private data. Most hosting providers bypass caching for logged-in sessions entirely. This forces the server to rebuild every page from scratch, leading to lagging dashboards, stalled carts, and high resource consumption."We achieved what no other provider can," stated Saumya Majumder, Lead Software Engineer at BigScoots. "By isolating each user’s cache and linking it to event-based purges, we’ve created a solution that is both bulletproof and incredibly fast.”Revolutionary Speed and EfficiencyBigScoots Logged-In User Cache creates a dedicated, private cache container for every authenticated visitor on the global Cloudflare edge network. This personalized content is served instantly from the nearest content delivery network (CDN) node rather than the origin server.Key performance benefits include:- Drastic Speed Improvements: Testing shows a 90% to 97% improvement in page speed for logged-in users.- Enhanced Core Web Vitals: Site owners can see up to a 40x improvement in Largest Contentful Paint (LCP).- Reduced Server Load: Edge delivery cuts CPU and memory usage by up to 80%, allowing sites to scale without expensive infrastructure upgrades.“We see as much as a 40x improvement in Largest Contentful Paint," stated Saumya Majumder, Lead Software Engineer at BigScoots. "That’s not for casual visitors, that’s for the customers who actually buy, subscribe, and engage.”Seamless Integration and SecurityThe technology is designed to work natively with the WordPress authentication system and integrates seamlessly with major revenue-driving plugins:- eCommerce: WooCommerce and WooCommerce Subscriptions.- Memberships & Paywalls: MemberPress, Wishlist Member, and Leaky Paywall.The system automatically handles cache management in the background. When a user performs a specific action, such as making a purchase or updating a profile, the system purges only that individual’s cache, ensuring data remains current and secure without affecting other users.No Cost to Clients with Cloudflare EnterpriseLogged-In User Cache is an exclusive, proprietary feature (included at no additional cost) for BigScoots clients using Cloudflare Enterprise as part of their Boost by BigScoots or Performance Services options, as well as Mediavine clients on Managed Hosting for Mediavine plans.Why It MattersA faster site means more engagement and smoother checkouts, leading to better conversions. This is especially important for Membership sites, e-commerce stores, and e-learning platforms, where every click counts. Slow sites can affect user satisfaction. Having a fast site with a smooth experience is so critical. Faster pages mean higher conversions, better retention, and happier users.“At enterprise scale, the savings multiply," stated Saumya Majumder, Lead Software Engineer at BigScoots. "Reducing origin hits by even 80% can mean major cost and resource gains.”Ready to Experience the Difference?BigScoots doesn’t just host websites. We partner with creators, businesses, and agencies to make the web faster, safer, and easier to manage. Our Logged-In User Cache is proof. It’s what happens when innovation meets care. Read the First Things case study to learn how publisher, First Things, worked with Leaky Paywall and BigScoots to implement the logged-in user cache feature to accelerate site performance for their paid subscribers.You can also read "BigScoots Clears the Cache on a Long-Standing Industry Challenge" article in the BigScoots blogs.About BigScootsBigScoots is a fully managed hosting and site performance services provider for WordPress content creators, enterprises, and e-commerce clients. Since 2010, BigScoots has been recognized for unparalleled client service with 24/7 support, access to real human experts within 90 seconds, and site-specific management. With its own hardware and network infrastructure inside a world-class data center and a team of in-house engineers, BigScoots collaborates closely with clients, agencies, and developers to deliver robust client hosting services.

