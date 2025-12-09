BigScoots Now Offers Cloudflare Tools to Give Publishers Self-Service Control Over AI Bot Blocking

BigScoots has introduced Cloudflare AI Crawl Controls that empower publisher clients to precisely manage the verified AI bots permitted to crawl their content.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BigScoots , a leading provider of high-performance managed hosting, today announced the introduction of Cloudflare AI Crawl Control directly within its client portal for clients using Cloudflare Enterprise. This innovative offering empowers content creators and publishers to immediately and precisely manage which verified AI bots—including those from OpenAI (GPTBot), Perplexity, and others—are permitted to crawl their original content.The move addresses the growing concern among content creators seeking to protect their intellectual property and demand fair compensation as AI models increasingly scrape content for training and to generate "AI Overviews".“The relationship between content creators and AI companies is at a critical turning point,” said Tim Monner, CMO of BigScoots. “While many providers are offering blanket protection, we believe content owners deserve sophisticated, real-time control. We’re proud to be among the first managed hosting providers to deliver this granular, self-service capability, making enterprise-grade protection accessible to every client.”Setting a New Standard for Content ControlBigScoots has a history of integrating and deploying valuable self-service, Cloudflare Enterprise controls for features such as precision caching, accessing IP Geolocation data, block by country controls, and more. This feature continues those efforts.This latest BigScoots' new feature goes beyond simple on/off blocking. By integrating the advanced Cloudflare AI Crawl Control directly into the client dashboard, BigScoots enables users to:- Implement Granular Policies: Selectively allow or block individual, verified AI crawlers. This is crucial for publishers who may want to limit some bots that scrape proprietary content but allow other bots that drive search traffic or visibility.- Maintain Self-Service Control: Clients can instantly update their AI crawling rules without needing to contact support, eliminating delays common with managed-only solutions.- Monitor AI Traffic: Gain clear visibility through an upcoming integrated analytics dashboard showing bot requests and blocked data, allowing for informed, data-driven decisions.- Pave the Way for Licensing: The implementation will soon allow publishers to return a customizable HTTP 402 "Payment Required" response code to blocked bots, setting the stage for future "Pay Per Crawl" monetization models.By offering this advanced control at no additional cost, BigScoots is reinforcing its commitment to the content creator community, giving them the tools necessary to preserve the value of their work in the evolving digital landscape.“By integrating our advanced AI Crawl Control, BigScoots is enabling the precise, granular policies that publishers deserve,” said Will Allen, VP of Product, Cloudflare. “This is a critical step in empowering creators to make informed, data-driven decisions about what crawlers to allow and which to block."More Control for Mediavine PublishersFor more than a year, BigScoots has partnered with Mediavine to deliver exclusive hosting packages to publishers, including Cloudflare Enterprise tools, optimized performance, and enhanced ad revenue opportunities. This self-serve Cloudflare AI Crawl Control adds even more value by giving publishers clear visibility into AI crawler activity and real control over how their content gets accessed by AI.“Independent publishers deserve transparency and real choices in the AI era, especially when their discoverability and earnings are on the line,” said Eric Hochberger, CEO of Mediavine. “With BigScoots’ self-serve Cloudflare AI Crawl Control, every publisher on a Mediavine-exclusive BigScoots plan gains the same enterprise-level visibility and controls that major media companies rely on. They can finally see how AI crawlers interact with their content and make informed decisions, instead of having no insight or being forced into an all-or-nothing option that could jeopardize their revenue.”Cloudflare Enterprise InclusionCloudflare Enterprise is included for BigScoots clients using BigScoots Performance Services or for Mediavine clients who have exclusive access to Managed Hosting for Mediavine plans.If you would like to learn more about Cloudflare Enterprise options with BigScoots, visit the BigScoots Cloudflare Hosting page and start a live chat with the BigScoots team.About BigScootsBigScoots is a fully managed hosting and site performance services provider for WordPress content creators, enterprises, and e-commerce clients. Since 2010, BigScoots has been recognized for unparalleled client service with 24/7 support, access to real human experts within 90 seconds, and site-specific management. With its own hardware and network infrastructure inside a world-class data center and a team of in-house engineers, BigScoots collaborates closely with clients, agencies, and developers to deliver robust client hosting services.

