ShopSight Closes Retail’s Market Certainty Gap With Shopper Co-Creation + Agentic AI Demand Forecasting

ShopSight’s selection for NRF’s Big Show 2026 Innovators Showcase in New York City, places the company among the Top 50 global retail technology firms.

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ShopSight, the shopper-powered AI demand intelligence platform that helps brands validate what will win, whether they’re testing existing inventory, running limited drops, or forecasting demand before scaling new concepts, today announced a major set of milestones that signal its rapid emergence as a next-generation retail innovation leader.At a time when brands are drowning in social signals yet still missing trends, overbuilding inventory, and guessing on what customers will buy, ShopSight is tackling the industry’s most expensive blind spot: the Market Certainty Gap between what shoppers influence online and what brands can confidently bring to market.ShopSight announced:● Selection for the invite-only NRF Big Show 2026 Innovators Showcase, where NRF spotlights the top 50 global startups shaping the future of retail technology● Founder & CEO Nick Davis has been named a 2026 Top Retail Expert by RETHINK Retail, recognizing leaders driving meaningful change across retail and consumer innovation● A major expansion of the ShopSight platform, including new capabilities for shopper-led creation, validation, social sharing, and faster insight-to-commerce loops● The newly launched Scout, ShopSight’s agentic analytics product designed to deliver instant demand forecasts and “what-to-do-next” guidance for product and go-to-market teams● New customer momentum and a featured case study in progress with Sinkology, exploring how shopper-led insight influences materials, style preferences, and pricing tradeoffs in home and renovation categories“Retail doesn’t have a data problem, it has a certainty problem,” said Nick Davis, Founder & CEO of ShopSight. “Brands can see what’s trending, but they still can’t reliably answer the question that matters most: What will people actually buy — and why? ShopSight closes that gap by turning shoppers into collaborators and converting creation, validation, and behavioral signals into clear real-time demand forecasts.”NRF Innovators Showcase validationShopSight’s selection for NRF’s Big Show 2026 Innovators Showcase in New York City, places the company among the Top 50 global retail technology firms that NRF “hand-picks” to demonstrate next-now innovation.At NRF, ShopSight will showcase how brands can run Design Challenges and Prediction Campaigns that turn passive audiences into active co-creators, then convert those signals into practical outputs: what to launch, how to price it, what to message, and which concepts should be killed early.Introducing Scout: agentic analytics for go-to-market speedShopSight also announced the upcoming launch of Scout, an agentic analytics capability built to eliminate slow, manual insight workflows. Scout autonomously synthesizes shopper signals inside ShopSight, including creative submissions, validation behaviors, preference patterns, and emergent trend cues, and then produces instant insight briefs and demand forecasts designed for real teams operating on real timelines.“Scout is built for the new retail reality. Product cycles are compressing, culture moves at algorithm speed, and the winners are the brands that can learn faster than the trend curve,” said Davis. “We believe agentic analytics will change how brands go-to-market forever, because it removes the bottleneck between insight and action.”Real brands, real signals: Sinkology case study at NRFShopSight is currently partnering with a number of retail brands across multiple sectors. A recent case study with Sinkology, a leader in kitchen and bath design, demonstrates how shopper co-creation can shift category decisions from subjective preference to measurable demand. Through real customer interaction with live product options, Sinkology gained faster, clearer insight into what shoppers actually choose, respond to, and are willing to pay for, enabling quicker, more confident decisions around finishes, materials, style cues, and go-to-market strategy. In a market shaped by rapidly changing tariffs and customer preferences, the work highlights how speed, certainty, and real demand signal can materially improve product planning and launch execution.The team behind the platformShopSight is built by a team spanning consumer insights, retail innovation, product design, and advanced AI, bringing experience across brand, agency, and technology leadership roles. The company’s platform roadmap is focused on one outcome: help brands learn faster, engage customers in a way they actually enjoy, and launch products with dramatically higher confidence.See ShopSight at NRF 2026ShopSight will demo Scout and the platform experience during NRF 2026: Retail’s Big Show (Jan. 11–13, 2026) as part of the NRF Innovators Showcase. Booth #8123To schedule a demo or media briefing on-site: [nick@shopsight.co] To learn more: shopsight.coAbout ShopSightShopSight is a shopper-powered demand intelligence platform that helps brands understand what customers will buy and why, whether they are testing existing products, validating new concepts, or deciding what to scale next. By combining interactive shopper engagement, real-time validation signals, and agentic analytics, ShopSight turns customer participation into clear decisions on product direction, pricing, positioning, and go-to-market strategy. ShopSight supports brands across fashion, home, food and beverage, and retail innovation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.