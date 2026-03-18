ShopSight Named Top 10 Startup at ShopTalk 2026, Announces 'Sense' Launch to expand Consumer Intelligence Platform

ShopSight helps brands co-create with customers to predict trends and de-risk product launches

ShopSight helps teams move from lagging indicators to real-time demand intelligence so they can act faster and with more confidence.” — Nick Davis

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ShopSight , the shopper-powered, real-time demand intelligence platform helping brands make smarter product decisions, today announced it has been selected as one of only 10 startups to present at the prestigious Shark Reef Startup Pitch at Shoptalk Spring 2026 in Las Vegas.The Shark Reef Startup Pitch is one of retail’s most competitive startup showcases, spotlighting emerging companies shaping the future of commerce. ShopSight’s selection reflects growing demand for faster, more predictive consumer intelligence that helps brands reduce launch risk, accelerate decision-making, and bring better products to market.As product cycles compress and consumer behavior shifts in real time, brands need more than backward-looking research and delayed insights. ShopSight addresses this gap by capturing live shopper intent signals, including what people create, vote on, share, and buy, through direct engagement with active communities and creator ecosystems. This gives brands earlier visibility into what is gaining traction, what is stalling, and where demand is likely to go next.“Brands today don’t have a data problem — they have a signal and timing problem,” said Nick Davis, Founder and CEO of ShopSight. “By the time most insights are validated, the opportunity has often already passed. ShopSight helps teams move from lagging indicators to real-time demand intelligence so they can act faster and with more confidence.”The company recently launched Scout, its proprietary, patent-pending, agentic AI product intelligence solution that helps brands validate product ideas earlier by translating real shopper engagement into directional demand confidence before production decisions are made.Building on that foundation, ShopSight is also announcing its next leading AI tool, Sense, which is a category-level, real-time agentic intelligence solution designed to help brands understand where markets are heading. Sense analyzes fast-moving signals such as trend acceleration, attribute clustering, sentiment shifts, and competitive movement to provide a forward-looking view of emerging opportunities.Together, Scout and Sense create a continuous, agentic AI-powered demand intelligence system that connects early shopper behavior to actionable business decisions. By combining real-time signal capture with advanced forecasting, ShopSight helps brands de-risk product launches, reduce time to decision, accelerate time to market, and turn product research into a revenue-generating activity.ShopSight will present at the Shark Reef Startup Pitch during Shoptalk Spring 2026 and meet with brands, partners, and investors throughout the event.To learn more or schedule a meeting, visit ShopSight.co.About ShopSightShopSight is the shopper-powered, real-time demand intelligence platform helping brands design, test, and validate products using live customer signal. Through interactive experiences like Design Challenges and Predict Campaigns, ShopSight captures high-quality intent data that powers faster decisions, stronger product-market fit, and more successful product launches.

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