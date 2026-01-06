NY PLAYS Grant Opportunities Open

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that a new funding opportunity through the New York Places for Learning, Activity, and Youth Socialization (NY PLAYS) Initiative, a competitive grant program that will provide $67.5 million in capital funding to help municipalities and nonprofit organizations construct, expand and renovate public playgrounds for all abilities across New York State.

NY PLAYS is part of the Governor’s broader Unplug and Play Initiative, which encourages children and families to put down their devices and engage in outdoor recreation, physical activity and in-person social connection. Research shows that outdoor play supports physical health, emotional well-being and social development, and the NY PLAYS Initiative is designed to help communities advance safe, welcoming spaces where young people can learn, play, and thrive.

“Playgrounds are where kids build confidence, friendships, and lifelong healthy habits,” Governor Hochul said. “Through the NY PLAYS Initiative, we’re helping communities across New York create safe, inclusive outdoor spaces that support physical activity, emotional well-being and real human connection. By investing in playgrounds, we’re investing in the health and happiness of our children of all abilities and the strength of our neighborhoods.”

The NY PLAYS Initiative is overseen by the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and administered by the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York. Of the total funding available, not less than $35 million will be reserved for playground projects located in underserved communities, helping ensure equitable access to high-quality outdoor play spaces statewide.

Eligible municipalities and nonprofit organizations may apply for NY PLAYS grants ranging from $100,000 to $2.5 million for the acquisition, design, construction, major renovation or equipping of public playgrounds, along with other related capital costs necessary to complete a project. Grantees must demonstrate a 20 percent match toward total project costs. For-profit entities are not eligible to apply.

DASNY President and CEO Robert J. Rodriguez said, “DASNY is proud to administer the NY PLAYS Initiative and support communities as they invest in playgrounds that promote healthy development, creativity and social connection. These projects strengthen neighborhoods, expand access to safe outdoor spaces, and reflect the Governor’s commitment to helping young New Yorkers unplug, get outside and engage with one another in meaningful ways.”

New York State Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Acting Commissioner Kathy Moser said, “Quality, accessible playgrounds are a magnet that draw young families outside and help ignite a lifelong love of parks and nature. Thanks to Governor Hochul’s leadership, the NY PLAYS initiative will build more playgrounds in our communities and encourage more children to make new friends and take part in healthy, active recreation.”

The NY PLAYS Request for Applications (RFA) and supporting materials will be available beginning January 6, 2026, on DASNY’s website at www.dasny.org/PLAYS. An informational webinar for potential applicants will be held on February 13, 2026. Applications will be accepted from May 4 through June 15, 2026.

Grant awards will be announced no earlier than August 3, 2026, following a competitive review process that evaluates project readiness, community need, public benefit and overall impact. To qualify for funding, applicants must demonstrate site control, provide detailed project budgets with supporting documentation, and show evidence of committed matching funds. Nonprofit organizations must obtain prequalification status through New York State’s Statewide Financial System (SFS) prior to submitting an application. Detailed information on SFS prequalification can be found at grantsmanagement.ny.gov/get-prequalified.

State Senator José M. Serrano said, “The New York Places for Learning, Activity, and Youth Socialization (NY PLAYS) Initiative is an important investment for municipalities and nonprofit organizations to construct, expand and renovate public playgrounds across New York State. As Chair of the Senate Committee on Cultural Affairs, Tourism, Parks and Recreation, I firmly believe spending time outdoors is vital to our health and overall wellbeing. Many thanks to Governor Kathy Hochul and my colleagues in government for working to maintain and expand this important initiative to ensure New Yorkers have safe places to play outside.”

Governor Hochul’s Unplug and Play Initiative

The Governor’s Unplug and Play Initiative supports investments that encourage outdoor recreation, physical activity, and community connection across New York State. To date, the initiative has delivered significant statewide impact through multiple capital programs, including the Statewide Investment in More Swimming (NY SWIMS) Initiative, which has awarded $200 million to 57 projects across New York State, and the Build Recreational Infrastructure for Communities, Kids and Seniors (NY BRICKS) program, which has awarded $100 million to 30 community center projects. Together, these investments reflect the Governor’s commitment to expanding access to high-quality recreational infrastructure that strengthens neighborhoods and improves quality of life.