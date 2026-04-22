The Clinical Group Names Renowned Plastic Surgeon Dr. Michael Fiorillo as Chief Medical Officer

Double Board-Certified Surgeon, Practice Builder, and Private Equity Exit Veteran Joins Medical Real Estate Platform to Drive Clinical Strategy

Michael’s journey, which includes launching and expanding a top-tier medical practice to owning medical real estate to navigating the complexities of private equity, aligns perfectly with our mission” — Jonathan Marks, Founder, CEO & Managing Member, The Clinical Group.

HACKENSACK, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Clinical Group , a fully-integrated medical real estate and clinical growth platform, today announced the appointment of Dr. Michael Fiorillo, MD as Chief Medical Officer (CMO). A double board-certified plastic surgeon with a career spanning a preeminent clinical practice, multi-site surgery center ownership, and exiting through a private equity investment, Dr. Fiorillo brings an uncommon trifecta of expertise to the rapidly growing firm.In his role as CMO, Dr. Fiorillo will lead The Clinical Group’s clinical strategy and physician relations – translating his firsthand experience of building, scaling, and monetizing a medical practice into actionable guidance for the firm’s clients. His appointment marks a pivotal step in the firm’s expansion across the tri-state area into Florida and beyond.“Michael’s journey, which includes launching and expanding a top-tier medical practice to owning medical real estate to navigating the complexities of private equity, aligns perfectly with our mission and business model,” says Jonathan Marks, Founder, CEO & Managing Member, The Clinical Group. “His clinical leadership and physician relations expertise, paired with the operational strength of our advisory team, headed by Walter LeStrange and Jeff Tarlowe, elevates every part of our platform.”Dr. Fiorillo’s career trajectory is considered a blueprint for physician entrepreneurship. After establishing a thriving plastic surgery practice from the ground up, he went on to acquire surgery centers and, subsequently, pursue private equity opportunities. It is the kind of experience that uniquely positions him as a trusted advisor and advocate for the physicians, medical groups, hospitals, and investors The Clinical Group serves every day.Adds Dr. Fiorillo, “After building my practice from the ground up, acquiring surgery centers, and moving into private equity, I know exactly what physicians need today. I am thrilled to join The Clinical Group to bridge clinical excellence with smart business strategy and deliver real solutions that put patients and physicians first.”The Clinical Group offers a comprehensive suite of services throughout the life cycle of physicians, medical groups hospitals and investors spanning advisory, brokerage, development, and investment, including a dedicated Physicians Fund. From practice growth to optimizing value, lease and sales transactions to portfolio acquisitions, dispositions, and new development, the firm delivers the relationships, expertise, and deal-making capabilities that generate measurable results. Founded in 2025, The Clinical Group has assembled an integrated team of clinical, real estate, financial, and operational experts united around a mission: helping healthcare clients own more, grow more, and build lasting value.# # #About The Clinical GroupThe Clinical Group is a Medical Real Estate and Clinical Growth platform providing Healthcare Advisory, Real Estate, Development and Investment solutions for physicians, medical groups, hospitals, and investors. More information may be found at: theclinicalgroup.com or by calling (855) 254 -6477.

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