Chris Connor Joins Argo Real Estate as Director of Brokerage

Industry veteran will lead high performing sales and leasing teams for Argo’s new development projects, condo/co-op clients, and owned-and-operated portfolio

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Argo Real Estate , a privately-owned, full-service real estate firm with offices in Manhattan and Queens, announces the appointment of Chris Connor as Director of Brokerage. Connor, who has more than two decades of experience as an associate broker leading teams for such nationally renowned brokerage firms as Douglas Elliman and Compass, will be responsible for managing Argo’s sales and leasing agents. In his new position, he will oversee marketing on the firm’s new development projects, sales for condominium and cooperative corporation clients, and leasing for the owned-and-operated multifamily portfolio, comprising approximately 12,000 units in the New York metro area.“Chris brings a multifaceted expertise to this position,” says Mark Moskowitz, President and CEO of Argo Real Estate. “He knows how to motivate and lead teams and his years of experience in residential sales offers benefits to both buyers and sellers. We welcome his leadership in this newest chapter.”A native New Yorker who grew up on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, Connor has a profound understanding of the city’s diverse neighborhoods, as well as a unique perspective on urban living. His extensive knowledge of architecture and passion for photography are additional tools he is able to offer clients when helping them make decisions about residential assets and homes. As an active member of REBNY, he works to keep his team abreast of all new industry developments and trends.# # #About Argo Real EstateFounded in 1952, Argo Real Estate is one of New York's longest-standing independently owned real estate companies. Argo is an owner, developer, and manager of over 12,000-plus units with a longstanding reputation for integrity and client service. Argo’s in-house brokerage team has been responsible for more than $1 billion in sales and development transactions. Its Closings and Transfers Department, which received the city’s number one rating. In addition, Argo was named in Crain’s Business New York “Best Places to Work” feature for four consecutive years.

