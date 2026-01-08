The Results Are In: Procede Turns Intelligence into Efficiency for RWC Group

Customer outcomes show measurable time savings, increased parts revenue, and smoother operational workflows across RWC Group’s 20-location dealership network.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Procede Software, a leading heavy-duty commercial vehicle dealer management system (DMS) and solutions provider, today shared customer results from the Procede Intelligence features released in Excede v10.5.3 last year. Among the first to put these tools into daily production is RWC Group, a family-owned commercial truck and bus dealership network with 20 locations operating across the West Coast and Alaska.“Procede Intelligence is about driving real efficiency where it matters most,” said Larry Kettler, CEO of Procede Software. “By embedding intelligence directly into everyday workflows, we empower dealerships to move faster, operate more efficiently, and focus their time on serving customers and growing their business.”Demonstrated Operational ImpactSince launching Procede Intelligence across its dealer network, RWC Group has reported measurable operational improvements driven by intelligence embedded directly into daily workflows, including:• Service Advisors reclaiming significant time per day by reducing the effort associated with rewriting technician stories• Increased parts revenue through more consistent, consultative customer interactions• Reduced service cycle time by assigning the right technician to each job• Earlier visibility into customer credit issues, reducing last-minute delays and month-end disruptions“These results reinforce why we involve customers so closely in shaping Procede Intelligence,” said Lindsay Kramer, Vice President of Customer Experience & Strategy, Procede Software. “Through our Insider and AI committees, we work directly with and at dealerships to identify where intelligence can remove friction and deliver meaningful, measurable improvements across their operations.”Improved Service Advisor Efficiency and Faster Service Department Cycle TimeRWC Group’s service teams use AI-Enhanced Tech Story Rewrite to convert technician notes into clear, customer-facing documentation with consistent quality across service advisors and locations. At scale, RWC Group enhances thousands of repair orders each month using rewrite automation, helping service advisors save time on every repair order. The reclaimed time is redirected toward customer communication and follow-up, which improves documentation quality and reduces invoice questions.“The benefit of keeping stories consistent and the time savings alone allow us to provide better service to the customer overall,” said Shane Robertson, Service Advisor at RWC Group. “We’re seeing a significant reduction in cycle time from when the technician finishes the work to when the repair order closes. Ultimately, that keeps the customer’s truck on the road longer.”RWC also uses Smart Technician Recommendations to support faster service throughput by helping managers make better decisions when assigning work. Instead of guessing or relying on personal preference, the system suggests technicians based on availability and performance history, helping work move through the shop with fewer delays.“Smart Technician Recommendations saves foremen time by eliminating the need to manually assess which technician should take each job,” said Nick Graves, FP&A Director at RWC Group. “Technicians also appreciate the system because it can improve efficiency scores and bonus opportunities, which helps motivate strong performance.”Increased Parts Revenue Through a More Consistent Sales ProcessRWC Group implemented Parts Cross-Sell Recommendations to support parts teams at the counter by surfacing relevant suggestions at the point of sale. Counter staff receive clear, context-driven recommendations that help guide customer conversations and reduce reliance on individual experience or memory. This approach increases revenue, improves sales consistency across locations, and has given newer team members more confidence to engage in consultative discussions.“We’ve seen a clear impact from the Parts Cross-Sell feature,” said Angelo Flores, Corporate Purchasing Manager at RWC Group. “Single-line tickets dropped by about 25 percent, and add-on sales are up between 5 and 10 percent, with some locations closer to 20 percent. It’s also been a huge help for newer employees because the system guides them through the upsell logic automatically and keeps our approach consistent across the team.”Proactive Credit Management and Smoother Month-End CloseWith Real-Time Credit Alerts, RWC Group is able to address credit issues earlier in the repair process instead of encountering them at the end. Teams have greater visibility as work progresses, allowing service, parts, and credit departments to coordinate in real time and resolve questions before the questions become delays. This shift reduces last-minute disruptions, improves communication with customers, and creates a smoother path to closing repair orders and completing month-end accounting without unnecessary hold-ups.“Using the real-time credit alerts has made this process more proactive,” said Nick Graves, FP&A Director at RWC Group. “Before, we weren’t necessarily aware a customer was over their credit limit until the repair was complete. Customers appreciate that we can now address those issues up front.”Procede Intelligence features available in Excede v10.5.3:• AI-Enhanced Tech Story Rewrite: Converts technician notes into clear, professional, customer-facing service stories. This feature improves consistency across service advisors, reduces time spent on documentation, and helps keep repair orders clean and easy to understand.• Parts Cross-Sell Recommendations: Surfaces relevant part suggestions at the point of sale to support more consistent, consultative counter interactions. By reducing reliance on individual experience, this feature helps increase add-on sales while improving confidence for newer parts department staff.• Smart Technician Recommendations: Provides data-driven guidance for assigning the right technician to the right job based on availability and performance history. This helps managers make faster, more consistent dispatch decisions and supports improved throughput and cycle time.• Real-Time Credit Alerts: Delivers immediate visibility into potential customer credit issues as work is estimated and performed. This enables teams to address concerns earlier, reduce last-minute delays, improve coordination across service, parts, and accounting, and give customers advance notice for a smoother repair experience.To learn more about how customers are leveraging Procede Intelligence contact sales@procedesoftware.com and watch our video series About Procede SoftwareSince 2001, Procede Software has been a leading provider of enterprise-level Dealer Management Solutions for the heavy-duty truck and ancillary markets. Serving dealer locations throughout the United States, Canada, and Australia, the industry’s leading dealerships trust Excede to run their business because of its full functionality across all dealership departments, high reliability, and strong integration with their OEM providers.

