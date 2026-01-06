Red Meat Lovers Club Launches Las Vegas Chapter

RMLC Vegas Logo Southern Service Dog

Private Dining and Philanthropic Networking Club Plants Its “Steak” in Las Vegas

We’re here to create the best business networking club Las Vegas has ever seen—one that brings people together over incredible food while making a real impact through philanthropy.” — Evan Darnell, Founder of the Red Meat Lovers Club

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Red Meat Lovers Club (RMLC), a private dining and business networking club known for pairing elevated culinary experiences with high-impact philanthropy, officially launched today its Las Vegas chapter—marking the South Florida-based organization’s first standalone expansion in its eight-year history and a first-of-its-kind concept in the Las Vegas market.While Las Vegas is known for its world-class dining scene, RMLC’s model is unique in its consistent, month-in-and-month-out charitable fundraising through immersive, meat-forward private dining experiences—an approach that has distinguished the club nationally since its founding.The Las Vegas chapter debut represents a strategic milestone for RMLC, which has hosted pop-up events in major cities across the country but has never before committed to a permanent, locally operated chapter outside of Florida. The move signals the club’s intent to build a long-term presence in Las Vegas, focused on cultivating meaningful business relationships, community engagement, and charitable giving through signature dining experiences.“Las Vegas is an incredible city with a national audience and an unmatched hospitality culture,” said Evan Darnell, Founder of the Red Meat Lovers Club. “We’re here to create the best business networking club Las Vegas has ever seen—one that brings people together over incredible food while making a real impact through philanthropy. Planting our steak in Las Vegas is a big moment for RMLC.”RMLC’s Las Vegas chapter will host its first official “Meating” on January 21 at The Doyle, introducing the club’s hallmark format to the local market. The experience will feature a high-end, unlimited meat-forward dining program, open bar and elevated hospitality offerings, with live and silent auctions supporting charitable partners.The January 21 event will benefit Southern Cross Service Dogs, a nationwide organization that trains service dogs for returning veterans and active-duty soldiers in partnership with the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Proceeds raised during the evening will directly support the organization’s mission, with nonprofit leadership and community partners expected to be in attendance. The event will also feature catering by Smokey Jay’s BBQ, led by Chef and Owner Gilleum Marcoux.Since launching in Florida in 2017, the Red Meat Lovers Club has grown to more than 6,300 members nationwide. The organization hosts monthly events and has raised over $2.5 million for charitable causes across the country. The Las Vegas chapter will operate under the same model, committing to a minimum of six events annually while building partnerships with local businesses and nonprofit organizations.Leading the Las Vegas chapter is Destyn Hamada, a hospitality veteran with more than two decades of experience in high-volume, best-in-class restaurant management. Hamada will serve as the chapter’s Secretary of Steak, overseeing local operations and event execution alongside Darnell.“The momentum around our Las Vegas launch has been incredible,” said Hamada. “Alongside longtime RMLC members supporting the chapter’s debut, we’re actively building partnerships with local businesses—our “Partners in Prime”—to help establish a strong, purpose-driven networking community in Las Vegas.”Looking ahead, RMLC plans to continue expanding its Las Vegas programming while maintaining a robust national calendar of events that blend culinary excellence, business networking, and philanthropy. Tickets and additional information about the January 21 Las Vegas Meating are available at raredinner.com.About Red Meat Lovers ClubFounded by Evan Darnell, the Red Meat Lovers Club (RMLC) is a private dining and business networking club that brings together professionals, entrepreneurs, and community leaders through curated culinary experiences and charitable giving. Since 2017, RMLC has hosted monthly events nationwide and raised more than $2.5 million for nonprofit organizations through live and silent auctions, raffles, and community partnerships. Learn more at rmlclub.com.

