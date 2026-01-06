Arts Garage Announces 2026 “Off the Wall: From Canvas to Conversation” Artist Talk Series Lineup

Arts Garage Logo Off the Wall Logo Laura Crawford Williams Mark Delmont Arsimmer McCoy

Free series highlights Photography and Storytelling, Shining Through Community, and Exploring Ekphrastic Connections

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arts Garage , a Visual & Performing Arts Center in Downtown Delray Beach, announces its 2026 lineup for “ Off the Wall : From Canvas to Conversation,” a seasonal artist talk series designed to bring audiences face-to-face with visual storytellers and cultural voices shaping today’s creative landscape. Hosted in Arts Garage’s Black Box Gallery, the free series features three speakers and invites the public to engage directly with the artists through intimate conversations that extend beyond the gallery walls.Anchored by exhibitions in the Marshall Family Foundation Gallery and Black Box Gallery and enriched by guest artists, curators, and thought leaders, the series transforms the gallery into a dynamic forum for dialogue. Each event centers on storytelling as a bridge between art, identity, and lived experience, reinforcing Arts Garage’s commitment to cultural exchange, creative expression, and community connection.“Off the Wall: From Canvas to Conversation” encourages visitors to take the ideas sparked by visual art and carry them into everyday life—creating space for reflection, curiosity, and shared understanding.All events are free and open to the public; RSVPs are encouraged. Event schedule is as follows:Photography and Storytelling-Date & Time: Thursday, January 15, 2026 | 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM-Location: Arts Garage – Black BoxFeatured Speaker: Laura Crawford Williams is an internationally published wildlife photographer whose work invites viewers to rediscover curiosity and wonder for the natural world. Her images have appeared in National Wildlife and National Geographic Magazine. With a background in biomedical and scientific illustration, medical animation, and software development, Williams has worked with organizations including DARPA and Workiva, Inc. She now serves as Director of We Are Wildlife, a nonprofit dedicated to fostering connection with nature, and has recently expanded into wildlife documentary filmmaking.More information: artsgarage.org/event/off-the-wall-laura-crawford-williams/Shining Through Community-Date & Time: Thursday, March 5, 2026 | 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM-Location: Arts Garage – Black BoxFeatured Speaker: Mark Delmont is a Miami-based multidisciplinary artist whose work centers on storytelling within overlooked communities and the architecture of city life. Influenced by music, cinema, and his blue-collar upbringing, Delmont creates dramatic portraiture and large-scale iconography using construction materials, fabrics, and paint. His work explores black identity, masculinity, and collective memory, celebrating the depth, resilience, and vitality of lived experience.More information: artsgarage.org/event/off-the-wall-mark-delmont/Exploring Ekphrastic Connections-Date & Time: Thursday, April 2, 2026 | 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM-Location: Arts Garage – Black BoxFeatured Speaker: Arsimmer McCoy is a poet, performance artist, and interdisciplinary storyteller from South Florida, known for weaving poetic narratives with civic memory and environmental justice. Her work has been presented internationally, including at the Venice Biennale, and commissioned by institutions such as Pérez Art Museum Miami. A recipient of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Poetry Award and the 2025 Miami-Dade Arts & Environment Award, McCoy’s practice centers on cultural preservation, intergenerational care, and community-rooted collaboration.More information: artsgarage.org/event/off-the-wall-arsimmer-mccoy/About Arts GarageArts Garage is a Visual & Performing Arts Center in Downtown Delray Beach, Florida that delivers innovative, diverse, and accessible arts experiences to the South Florida community. From Grammy Award-winning musicians to renowned regional talent, Arts Garage showcases performers representing a wide variety of cultures. The Marshall Family Foundation Gallery at Arts Garage features exhibitions by emerging visual artists from South Florida and provides educational programs for adults and children to grow their talents and knowledge of the arts. Located at 94 NE 2nd Avenue in Delray Beach’s Pineapple Grove Arts District (33444), Arts Garage is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supported in part by the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County and the City of Delray Beach. For more information, call 561-450-6357 or visit artsgarage.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.