Spotter AI Launches Enhanced TMS Platform, Delivering Real-Time Visibility and Fleet Efficiency

DARIEN, IL, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trucking fleets across North America are seeing transformative results with Spotter TMS, the AI-powered Transportation Management System built to boost revenue, maximize efficiency, and keep drivers on the road. Trusted by over 500 fleets, Spotter TMS delivers nearly 90 percent driver retention while helping companies cut maintenance costs, improve fuel performance, and increase revenue per gallon.

Built for small, mid size, and enterprise trucking companies across the United States, Spotter TMS supports a wide range of fleet operations including regional or long haul carriers. The platform helps fleet managers, dispatchers, and owner operators gain better control over daily operations through integrated load planning, asset tracking, and performance analytics. By centralizing fleet data, Spotter TMS enables more consistent decision making and improved operational visibility across terminals and routes.

As trucking companies navigate rising operating costs, driver shortages, and increasing regulatory pressure, Spotter TMS provides a scalable transportation management solution designed for modern fleet demands. The system supports fleet optimization, cost control, and operational efficiency by improving communication between drivers and operations teams while delivering actionable insights for maintenance planning and dispatch performance. This approach helps US trucking fleets stay competitive, reduce inefficiencies, and adapt to changing market conditions.

Smarter Fleet Management, Real Time Results

Spotter TMS brings dispatch, maintenance, payroll, and analytics into one intelligent platform that uses AI-driven predictive insights to reduce operational friction, giving real time visibility into driver workloads, equipment health, and financial performance while proactive alerts help prevent burnout, reduce downtime, and improve routing efficiency.

Proven Impact, Simplified Operations

Spotter TMS brings core fleet functions into one streamlined fleet control center, combining scheduling, dispatch intelligence, maintenance forecasting, and real time analytics to support smoother operations and safer, more reliable fleet performance.

“Within six months of using Spotter TMS, we cut driver turnover in half,” said Gabriel Stonys, CEO of Spotter AI. “Drivers feel more supported, operations run smoother, and our clients finally have the clarity they need to make smarter decisions every day.”

“Our customers are seeing real improvements in safety, uptime, and margins,” added Peidi Wu, Co-Founder of Spotter AI. “Spotter TMS brings all the data together in one place so fleets can operate smarter, safer, and more efficiently, while making life easier for drivers too.”

Spotter TMS Performance Highlights

89% driver retention rate

25% average maintenance savings

12% boost in fuel efficiency

18% improvement in revenue per gallon

See how Spotter TMS can reduce downtime, boost margins, and improve driver satisfaction today. Learn more or request a demo at www.spotter.ai/tms

“SpotterAI has completely transformed our logistics operations. We've seen a 40% reduction in operational costs and 60% faster load matching. The AI insights are game-changing for our decision-making process.” - Marius Stašauskas / Company Owner, Road King Express

