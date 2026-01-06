Coeus Consulting Recognized for Excellence in Managed IT and Cybersecurity

Certificate of Recognition

Coeus Consulting named a finalist for the Southwest MSP Titans of the Industry 2025 award.

Our mission has always been to empower local businesses with the same level of IT sophistication that enterprise companies enjoy.” — linus Malefors

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coeus Consulting is proud to announce that Managing Director Linus Malefors was officially named a finalist for the Southwest MSP Titans of the Industry 2025 award. This prestigious recognition honors the most influential leaders and high-performing Managed Service Providers (MSPs) across the Southwestern United States, celebrating those who have demonstrated extraordinary leadership, innovation, and commitment to the small and mid-sized business (SMB) community.Recognizing Excellence in Managed IT and Cybersecurity Congratulations to Linus Malefors, Managing Director of Coeus Consulting, for becoming an award finalist: Southwest MSP Titans of the Industry 2025! Linus and the team at Coeus Consulting were recognized for their leadership, impact, and accomplishments supporting SMB clients in the Southwest region with a wide range of managed IT services, cybersecurity, cloud, and compliance advisory capabilities.In an era where digital threats are evolving at an unprecedented pace, the "Titans of the Industry" award highlights those who go beyond standard technical support. The selection committee identified Linus Malefors as a standout leader for his ability to bridge the gap between complex enterprise-grade technology and the unique budgetary and operational needs of regional SMBs.A Visionary Approach to the Modern WorkplaceSince its inception, Coeus Consulting has operated under the philosophy that technology should be an accelerator for growth, not a source of friction. Under Linus’s guidance, the firm has expanded its footprint by delivering high-impact solutions in several critical areas:Managed IT Services: Providing proactive, 24/7 monitoring and support that minimizes downtime and optimizes infrastructure.Advanced Cybersecurity: Implementing "AI-powered" architectures and robust threat detection to protect sensitive client data.Cloud Transformation: Helping businesses migrate to scalable, secure cloud environments that enable remote work and global collaboration.Compliance & Risk Advisory: Navigating the complex landscape of HIPAA, CMMC, and GDPR, ensuring clients remain protected against regulatory risks."Being named a finalist is a testament to the hard work of our entire team," said Linus Malefors. "Our mission has always been to empower local businesses with the same level of IT sophistication that enterprise companies enjoy. This recognition validates our commitment to our clients’ success and the strength of the partnerships we’ve built across the Southwest."Real-World Impact: Proving the ValueWhat sets Coeus Consulting apart is not just their technical stack, but their documented history of delivering tangible results. The award nomination was supported by a series of successful implementations where Coeus helped clients reduce operational costs, thwart sophisticated phishing attacks, and achieve seamless digital migrations.For those interested in seeing how Coeus Consulting transforms business operations, the firm maintains a comprehensive library of Case Studies on their website. These studies detail real-world scenarios—from securing healthcare providers to optimizing manufacturing supply chains—offering a transparent look at the "Coeus Method" in action.The Road Ahead for Coeus ConsultingThe Southwest MSP Titans of the Industry award ceremony brings together the brightest minds in technology to share insights and celebrate the growth of the regional tech ecosystem. As a finalist, Linus Malefors will join an elite group of peers to discuss the future of IT services and the role of AI and automation in the coming year.As Coeus Consulting looks toward the remainder of 2025 and into 2026, the firm is prepared to launch several new initiatives aimed at enhancing client resilience, including an expanded security operations center (SOC) and specialized compliance workshops for the defense and medical sectors.About Coeus ConsultingCoeus Consulting is a premier Managed Service Provider based in the Southwest, specializing in comprehensive IT management, cybersecurity, and strategic consulting. By focusing on the unique needs of SMBs, Coeus Consulting delivers high-tier technology solutions that drive efficiency, security, and long-term scalability.For more information about Coeus Consulting, our services, and our recent achievements, please visit our website at [coe.us].Visitors can explore our latest Case Studies to learn how we help businesses navigate the complexities of the modern digital landscape.Media Contact: [John Gormally] [Marketing Coordinator] [Jgormally@coe.us] [602-93-coeus] [coe.us]# # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.