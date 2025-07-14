Coeus Consulting Unveils Specialized Compliance Advisory Services to Fortify SMB Data Governance

Premier IT and Compliance Advisory Services

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coeus Consulting, a leading Phoenix-based IT and managed services firm, is proud to announce the launch of its new Compliance Advisory Services.In a recent event, Coeus Consulting CEO and co-founder, Linus Malefors, provided insight into this new offering.“This specialized offering is meticulously tailored for the Small and Medium Business (SMB) marketplace, addressing the critical and growing need for robust data governance and stringent regulatory adherence.”Designed to meet the needs of small business owners, these services empower SMBs to confidently navigate an increasingly complex landscape of legal and industry mandates. Coeus Consulting's expert guidance helps mitigate significant risk, ensure data integrity, and achieve unwavering cyber resilience, protecting vital assets and reputation.For comprehensive details on how these services can transform your organization's compliance posture, please visit the dedicated landing page.About Coeus ConsultingFounded in the Southwest and headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Coeus Consulting is a proven IT consulting firm delivering world-class cybersecurity protection, compliance advisory services, and networking security expertise.For more information, please don't hesitate to contact John Gormally, Marketing Coordinator for Coeus Consulting, at jgormally@coe.us.

