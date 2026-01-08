AXICAB Comic Delivers Grindhouse Horror With a Modern Edge as Preorders Double

Axi-Cab #1 Cover A (Cee Raygun) and Cover B Robocop tribute (David Hutchison) A look inside Axi-Cab #1

A Brutal New Horror Series Finds Its Audience Fast

Axi-Cab is a horror series about consequences. Every ride has a cost, and nobody gets out clean,” — Philip Nelson

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AXI-CAB #1, the new horror series published by Antarctic Press Comics, arrives in stores January 14 and is already emerging as one of the year’s early breakout titles. Retailer preorders for the debut issue more than doubled initial projections, with post-launch demand indicating the series is headed toward a second printing.Set in a decaying city where justice is transactional and survival comes at a cost, Axi-Cab blends grindhouse horror with crime-thriller intensity, tapping into a growing appetite for darker, creator-driven storytelling. Early retailer response suggests the series is resonating beyond the traditional horror audience, drawing interest from collectors and mainstream genre fans alike.That momentum will carry the series.Axi-Cab #2 is currently in production, featuring a high-profile creative team led by Mike Baron, the influential writer behind Nexus, Badger, The Punisher, Flash, and Star Wars. Baron brings his signature edge and social bite to the series’ unforgiving world.The issue features a cinematic cover by Billy Tan, whose work on X-23, X-Men, Green Lantern, Superman, and Uncanny X-Men has made him a staple of modern genre storytelling. Interior artwork is provided by David Hutchison (Teether, Sonic X), whose expressive, high-energy visual style grounds Axi-Cab’s violence and horror in a raw, atmospheric realism.“Axi-Cab is a horror series about consequences. Every ride has a cost, and nobody gets out clean,” said Axi-Cab creator Philip Nelson.With Axi-Cab #1 launching January 7, a second printing anticipated, and Issue #2 already underway, Antarctic Press is positioning Axi-Cab as a franchise built for momentum rather than a one-off debut.________________________________________INTERVIEW AVAILABILITYAxi-Cab creator Philip Nelson is available for interviews and media appearances to discuss the series’ origins, themes, creative direction, and its rapid rise in retailer demand. Nelson is available for print, online, podcast, and broadcast interviews.Axi-Cab will be available at comic shops nationwide January 14, 2026

Watch the trailer for Axi-Cab #1

