Internet Heartthrob Nikko Santo Pietro, Vanna White’s Son, Takes the Spotlight on “Relatively Famous with Chip White”

Nikko Santo Pietro becomes overnight internet heartthrob after cooking video with his mom, Vanna White

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- This week on Relatively Famous with Chip White, the podcast welcomes a guest who’s making waves across the internet: Nikko Santo Pietro, son of the legendary Wheel of Fortune star, Vanna White. After a viral video catapulted him to internet stardom, fans are calling him “H.O.T.” — but Nikko’s here to share a side of himself that goes beyond the headlines.In a heartwarming and candid conversation with his uncle and podcast host Chip White, Nikko opens up about life under the spotlight. From his sudden rise as the internet’s newest “Sexy Sensation” to balancing his time as a farmer, a Los Angeles realtor and reflecting on his fun-filled childhood in Myrtle Beach, SC Nikko proves he’s more than just a viral heartthrob.“I’ve been staying grounded,” Nikko shares during the episode. “This has been an unexpected ride, but my focus is on keeping my head level and staying true to myself.”Listeners will also get a rare glimpse into Nikko’s upbringing and family dynamics as he chats with Uncle Chip, offering laughs, insights, and a peek behind the curtain of his unique journey.Don’t miss this exclusive episode of Relatively Famous with Chip White, available now on all major podcast platforms. Fans of Wheel of Fortune and anyone curious about navigating viral fame with authenticity won’t want to miss it.About Relatively Famous PodcastHosted by Chip White, Relatively Famous shines a spotlight on family connections to the stars. With candid conversations, heartwarming stories, and a healthy dose of humor, the podcast explores the unique dynamics of being “relatively famous.” The Relatively Famous Podcast with Chip White is sponsored by VisitMyrtleBeach.com Media Contact:Philip Nelsonphilip@nelcomedia.net210.686.2918Listen and Subscribe:Follow on Social Media:#RelativelyFamousPodcast #NikkoSantoPietro #ChipWhite #VannaWhite #PodcastLife #VisitMyrtleBeach #NelcoMedia #NelcoComics #WheelOfFortune

Internet Heartthrob Nikko Santo Pietro, Vanna White’s Son, Takes the Spotlight on “Relatively Famous with Chip White”

