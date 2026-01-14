QR Code for Registration NSCW Banner

National School Choice Week will host hundreds of NSCW events throughout the United States, including the DMV Parents School Choice Town Hall in Washington, DC

Choice should be matched by some way to fund it.” — Leroy Nesbitt, Executive Director, BSF

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Forum For Parents To Share Their Hopes and DreamsAlmost twenty years ago, when National School Choice Week started its effort; the world of education looked very different back then. In some places, school choice options were slim as events such as the BSF & LSF School Fair were not very common. Today, the school choice landscape is far more open. There are, of course, Catholic and other faith-based schools, boarding schools, and Montessori schools. However, the education landscape is far more complex to include micro-schools and home schooling. With the passage of the Scholarship Tax Credit and state “Opt-in”, the landscape is rapidly evolving. The concerned parent, can use guidance, and this is where National School Choice Week comes in. This year from January 26 to February 1, the National School Choice Week events can help such parents with the information to navigate the K-12 education system.The parents’ demand for school choice has surged in recent years. There is an awareness of school choice policies. Parents are talking about school choice more than ever and more likely to consider education options like micro-schooling, homeschooling, or private schools. No matter what type of school they choose - neighborhood public, charter, magnet, private, online, or micro - families increasingly believe that education is not one-size-fits-all, and these families consider funding these choices.Also, nearly half of Americans said, a few months ago, that they believe K-12 education is on the wrong track nationwide. Through more than 27,000 events from open houses to citywide school fairs, the Week offers a platform for families to reflect, connect, and plan. Across its long history, National School Choice Week has hosted 236,746 events and engaged with more than 9 million parents, helping them explore options ranging from traditional public schools to public charter, public magnet, private, online, at-home, and nontraditional options.During National School Choice Week, the Black Student Fund (BSF) will present a series of events showcasing School Choice in the DMV. This media event will elevate the voices of DMV parents and inform the DMV community, as well as identify educational pathways for families. In the words of Leroy Nesbitt, Executive Director of BSF, "Choice should be matched by some way to fund it."The signature event will be the DMV School Choice Town Hall featuring a panel of parents and experts on school choice. The topics will include new Federal Scholarship Tax Credit, and its projected role in the evolution of school choice options; access to all schooling options and ‘parental choice’; and the so-called “Opt-in.” In support of these activities, we have built a diverse coalition of educators, school choice advocates, and parents to develop and implement the activities. Our simple goal is to get the word out about DMV School Choice.EVENT DETAILSWhat:DMV School Choice Town HallWhen:Friday, January 30, 20265:30 PM – 7:30 PMWhere:The Saloon1307 U Street, NW (two doors down from Ben’s Chili Bowl)Washington, D.C.

