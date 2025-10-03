BLACK STUDENT FUND AND LATINO STUDENT FUND TO HOST THE 53rd ANNUAL SCHOOL FAIR, THE OLDEST AND LARGEST IN THE REGION

A BSF member school Workshop at the School Fair QR Code for School Fair Registration

The Black Student Fund (BSF) & the Latino Student Fund (LSF) will host the Annual School Fair on Sunday, Oct 19, at the University of the District of Columbia.

I expected that at the School Fair I would talk with reps from schools. What I didn't expect was the amount of info about educational options, and information about success at independent schools.” — A parent

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A collection of local and boarding independent schools, families and students, education experts, and more will work to provide the community with the 53rd Annual School Fair. The School Fair will be on Sunday, October 19, 2025, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at UDC’s Student Center (Building 56), steps from the Van Ness subway stop. Admission is free and open to the public.The Black Student Fund and Latino Student Fund Annual School Fair has a fifty-year history of having served more than 30,000 DMV area families. In 1978, the Black Student Fund launched a school fair to bring independent schools and motivated students together in one large forum: the Annual BSF School Fair. From humbler beginnings, the School Fair now expects to draw between 1,500 and 2,500 attendees, and has grown to be the region’s largest and longest-running event of its kind. It offers families the opportunity to connect with representatives from more than 70 independent day schools, national boarding schools, and online schools. The School Fair is a signature program advancing the missions of both organizations, and serves as a vital forum for Washington-area families to explore the benefits of independent school education and engage directly with school leaders, educators, and community organizations.The School Fair is hosted by the Black Student Fund and the Latino Student Fund, each of which is a education equity non-profit. Black Student Fund is an exemplary education equity organization in the Washington, DC area. To make a better tomorrow, BSF empowers scholars with the resources needed to solve the academic challenges of today. “Building Strong Futures” is their motto. This motto represents their belief in the power of education, the importance of excellence, and the value of achievement.The Latino Student Fund (LSF) was founded in 1994 to address disparities in access to education for underrepresented students in Washington, DC, and has since served more than 11,000 youth across its programs. They provide opportunities for a strong academic foundation for underserved PreK-12th grade students and their families to promote higher education and professional leadership. Through year-round, out-of-school-time programs for low-income, at-risk students and their families LSF works to increase levels of educational attainment in the community.The School Fair’s event Highlights Include: Workshops for families on admissions and financial aid● A Better Chance Meet-Up recruitment session● A screening of Ain’t No Back to a Merry-Go-Round, the story of the integration of Glen Echo Park● Participation from educational organizations such as InspireED, Serving Our Children, XisPossible, and the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation● AI session on tools for K-12 learnersEVENT DETAILSWhat: BSF & LSF 53rd Annual School FairDate: Sunday, October 19, 2025Time: 2:00 PM – 5:00 PMWhere: Student Center at the University of the District of Columbia, 4200 Van Ness Street NW,Washington, DC 20008School Fair Website: https://www.blackstudentfund.org/bsf-lsf-53rd-annual-school-fair Media Contacts:Leroy Nesbitt, Black Student FundTel: (202) 387-1414 | Fax: (202) 387-6237Email: lnesbitt@blackstudentfund.orgMaria Fernanda Borja, Latino Student FundTel: (202) 387-1414 | Fax: (202) 387-6237Email: mfborja@latinostudentfund.orgAbout BSF:Our mission is to advocate for academically motivated African-American and underserved students. The Black Student Fund provides advocacy, academic support, retention strategies, financial assistance, instruction, evaluations, feedback, and monitoring. We create a nurturing environment that fosters success from admission to graduation through our member school partnerships.About LSF:The Latino Student Fund aims to provide year-round, out-of-school-time programs that foster a robust academic foundation for underserved PreK-12th grade students and their families in low-income, at-risk communities. They also aim to promote higher education and nurture future professional leaders through holistic support.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.